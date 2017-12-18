Basaksehir retake leaders spot
Istanbul club cruise past Antalyaspor 4-1; Galatasaray defeated by Yeni Malatyaspor 2-1
Medipol Basaksehir has retaken first place in Turkey's Super Lig on Sunday, after cruising against Antalyaspor 4-1 in Fatih Terim Basaksehir Stadium.
The Istanbul Club got three points by scoring four goals in the second half after being down 0-1 in the first. Basaksehir's defender Alexandru Epureanu scored two goals in the crucial victory.
The Basaksehir are now the leaders in the league with 33 points, with Yeni Malatyaspor defeating Galatasaray on Saturday afternoon by a 2-1 scoreline. The Galatasaray were left with 32 points.
The Besiktas, on the other hand, crushed Osmanlispor in Istanbul's Vodafone Park with a 5-1 score. Ryan Babel scored a hat-trick for the Black Eagles.
Here are the latest standings in the league:
- 18 December 2017, Monday
- Modified: 09:34
-
Şampiyonluk oranları değişti! İşte yeni favori...
Toplam 6
Yorum
bence fb konya macını 3 puanla gecebilirse devre arası o savunmayı komple yenilerse samp.lugun en güclü adayıdır
-
Tudor'un gönderilmesi Hırvat basınında
Toplam 1
Yorum
akdği imparaTudor
-
Avcı bombası
Toplam 40
Yorum
Gayret Getir Hasan şaşı yada Ronald Koeman
Basaksehir retake leaders spot haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)
ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.