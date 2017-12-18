 Basaksehir retake leaders spot – Fotomaç – 18 Aralık 2017 ;
    Basaksehir retake leaders spot

    Basaksehir retake leaders spot

    Istanbul club cruise past Antalyaspor 4-1; Galatasaray defeated by Yeni Malatyaspor 2-1

    Medipol Basaksehir has retaken first place in Turkey's Super Lig on Sunday, after cruising against Antalyaspor 4-1 in Fatih Terim Basaksehir Stadium.

    The Istanbul Club got three points by scoring four goals in the second half after being down 0-1 in the first. Basaksehir's defender Alexandru Epureanu scored two goals in the crucial victory.

    The Basaksehir are now the leaders in the league with 33 points, with Yeni Malatyaspor defeating Galatasaray on Saturday afternoon by a 2-1 scoreline. The Galatasaray were left with 32 points.

    The Besiktas, on the other hand, crushed Osmanlispor in Istanbul's Vodafone Park with a 5-1 score. Ryan Babel scored a hat-trick for the Black Eagles.

    Here are the latest standings in the league:

