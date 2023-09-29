Haberler Fenerbahçe Fenerbahce beat Basaksehir 4-0, carry on perfect run in top-tier Turkish league

Leaders Fenerbahce on Thursday thrashed RAMS Basaksehir 4-0 in a Trendyol Super Lig match to continue their perfect run in the top-tier Turkish football league.

Leaders Fenerbahce on Thursday thrashed RAMS Basaksehir 4-0 in a Trendyol Super Lig match to continue their perfect run in the top-tier Turkish football league.

Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku scored the opening goal for Fenerbahce in the early minutes of the match at Ulker Stadium in Istanbul.

Visitors' Leo Duarte scored an own goal in the 10th minute for Fenerbahce to double their lead.

Fenerbahce's Polish midfielder Sebastian Szymanski scored outside the area to make it 3-0 in the 20th minute.

The home team displayed a commanding performance to score three goals in the first half.

Szymanski scored an easy chance in the six-yard box after a teamwork in the 80th minute of the match.

Fenerbahce won all their six matches to have 18 points.

Their nearest opponents Galatasaray have 16 points.

Basaksehir collected three points to be in the relegation zone.

