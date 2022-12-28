Fenerbahce grab comfortable 4-0 win over Atakas Hatayspor

Joshua King scored the opener with a header in the 20th minute and Michy Batshuayi doubled the lead in the 26th minute at Ulker Stadium in Istanbul.

Serdar Dursun dribbled past goalkeeper Erce Kardesler to score the third goal for Fenerbahce in the 86th minute.

In stoppage time, Gustavo Henrique left a footed shot from very close range to make the score 4-0.

Fenerbahce jumped to the first place in standings by collecting 32 points, while Atakas Hatayspor have 15 points after 15 matches.

Galatasaray, who have a game in hand, are second with 30 points.

Week 16 fixtures & results

MKE Ankaragucu - HangiKredi Umraniyespor: 1-2

Medipol Basaksehir - Fraport TAV Antalyaspor: 2-0

Fenerbahce - Atakas Hatayspor: 4-0

Wednesday:

Corendon Alanyaspor - Yukatel Kayserispor

Istanbulspor - Kasimpasa

VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk - Trabzonspor

Thursday:

Demir Grup Sivasspor - Galatasaray

Bitexen Giresunspor - Gaziantep FK

Besiktas - Adana Demirspor