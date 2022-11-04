Arsenal, Fenerbahce win Europa League groups

The 2022-23 UEFA Europa League's group stage ended Thursday as England's Arsenal and Turkish club Fenerbahce each won their groups to join the last 16.

Arsenal beat Zurich 1-0 in a Group A match in London as Scottish left-back Kieran Tierney scored the winner in the first half.

The Gunners had 15 points to win the group.

PSV Eindhoven bagged 13 points in six matches to get out of the group.

The Dutch club beat Norway's Bodo/Glimt 2-1 in an away match.

PSV will be in the playoff stage prior to the last 16.

Bodo/Glimt came third with four points to go to the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Zurich had three points to be eliminated.

Unbeaten Fenerbahce win Group B

Group B winners Fenerbahce bagged their last 16 ticket after beating Ukraine's Dynamo Kyiv 2-0 in Krakow, Poland.

Turkish hot prospect Arda Guler and Brazilian midfielder Willian Arao were the scorers for Fenerbahce.

Fenerbahce were unbeaten in the group to have 14 points.

French club Rennes came second with 12 points after a 1-1 draw with AEK Larnaca at home.

AEK Larnaca ended the group in third place.

Dynamo Kyiv had one point to be eliminated from the tournament.

Group winners, runners-up

Arsenal, Fenerbahce, Real Betis, Union SG, Real Sociedad, Feyenoord, Freiburg and Ferencvaros each won their groups.

These clubs will skip the playoff round and are in the last 16.

PSV Eindhoven, Rennes, Roma, Union Berlin, Manchester United, Midtjylland, Nantes and Monaco were the group runners-up to play in the playoff.

The eight Europa League group runners-up will face the eight third-ranked teams of the UEFA Champions League groups in the playoff phase.

A draw on Nov. 7 will decide the pairings.

Ajax, Bayer Leverkusen, Barcelona, Sporting, Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sevilla and Juventus reached the Europa League from the Champions League after Wednesday's matches.

Bodo/Glimt, AEK Larnaca, Ludogorets, Braga, Sheriff, Lazio, Qarabag and Trabzonspor will continue in the third-tier UEFA Europa Conference League after they finished the Europa League campaign third.

Zurich, Dynamo Kyiv, HJK, Malmo, Omonoia, Sturm Graz, Olympiacos and Crvena zvezda were eliminated.

RESULTS:

Arsenal - Zurich: 1-0

Bodo/Glimt - PSV Eindhoven: 1-2

Dynamo Kyiv - Fenerbahce: 0-2

Rennes - AEK Larnaca: 1-1

Roma - Ludogorets: 3-1

Real Betis - HJK: 3-0

Union SG - Union Berlin: 0-1

Braga - Malmo: 2-1