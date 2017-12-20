 Fenerbahce crush Crvena Zvezda 82-56 – Fotomaç – 20 Aralık 2017 ;
    20 Aralık 2017, Çarşamba
    Fenerbahce crush Crvena Zvezda 82-56

    Five players score in double-digits for Istanbul club as they cruise at home.

    Fenerbahce Dogus defeated Serbia's Crvena Zvezda 82-56 Tuesday evening in Istanbul in a Turkish Airlines Euroleague regular season match.

    The Round 13 match at Ulker Sports Hall saw the Turkish club taking matters into their own hands in the third quarter as they outscored their Serbian opponent 21-9 in that period.

    Five players scored in double-digits for Fenerbahce Dogus -- the reigning Euroleague champions -- with Jan Vesely scoring a game-high 15 points.

    Fenerbahce improved to 9-4 in the season as another Turkish club, Anadolu Efes, will take on Khimki Moscow in Russia on Wednesday evening.

    Anadolu Efes have recently reunited with their head coach, Ergin Ataman, as the 51-year-old signed with the club on Monday.

    Ataman replaced Velimir Perasovic as head coach on a deal through the end of the 2018-19 season. The club relieved Perasovic of his duties on Saturday.


    Here are the results of Round 13 so far:

    Fenerbahce Dogus - Crvena Zvezda Belgrade: 82-56

    Zalgiris Kaunas - Brose Bamberg: 88-84

    Panathinaikos Superfoods - Maccabi Fox Tel-Aviv: 89-76

    Real Madrid - Valencia Basket: 91-72

    1. 20 December 2017, Wednesday
    2. Modified: 09:13
