Fenerbahce crush Crvena Zvezda 82-56

Fenerbahce Dogus defeated Serbia's Crvena Zvezda 82-56 Tuesday evening in Istanbul in a Turkish Airlines Euroleague regular season match.

The Round 13 match at Ulker Sports Hall saw the Turkish club taking matters into their own hands in the third quarter as they outscored their Serbian opponent 21-9 in that period.

Five players scored in double-digits for Fenerbahce Dogus -- the reigning Euroleague champions -- with Jan Vesely scoring a game-high 15 points.

Fenerbahce improved to 9-4 in the season as another Turkish club, Anadolu Efes, will take on Khimki Moscow in Russia on Wednesday evening.

Anadolu Efes have recently reunited with their head coach, Ergin Ataman, as the 51-year-old signed with the club on Monday.

Ataman replaced Velimir Perasovic as head coach on a deal through the end of the 2018-19 season. The club relieved Perasovic of his duties on Saturday.





