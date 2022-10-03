Besiktas vs. Fenerbahce derby ends in goalless draw

The Istanbul football derby between Besiktas and Fenerbahce ended 0-0 on Sunday.
Fenerbahce forward Enner Valencia from Ecuador wasted two chances in the first half at Besiktas' home Vodafone Park.
In the 89th minute of the derby, Rachid Ghezzal crossed a freekick to find Besiktas' Wout Weghorst. The Dutch forward's header hit the woodwork.
The game ended in goalless draw.
Besiktas has gone without a single victory in three games.
The Black Eagles last beat MKE Ankaragucu 3-2 on Sept. 4 in the Turkish capital Ankara.
But then, Besiktas lost to Medipol Basaksehir 1-0 at home, and drew with Istanbulspor 2-2 on Sept. 17.
Besiktas are in the sixth position in the Super Lig standings with 15 points in eight matches.
Fenerbahce, lacking a match, are seventh in the league with 14 points.
The current leaders are Medipol Basaksehir, who have 17 points after their 2-1 win against Ankaragucu.
Like Basaksehir, Adana Demirspor, Arabam.com Konyaspor and Galatasaray have 17 points each.
Results:
Kasimpasa - Gaziantep FK: 1-0
Yukatel Kayserispor - Trabzonspor: 1-2
MKE Ankaragucu - Medipol Basaksehir: 1-2
Adana Demirspor - Galatasaray: 0-0
Demir Grup Sivasspor - Atakas Hatayspor: 1-2
Corendon Alanyaspor - Bitexen Giresunspor: 1-1
Arabam.com Konyaspor - Hangikredi Umraniyespor: 1-0
Besiktas - Fenerbahce: 0-0
Monday's fixture:
VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk - Istanbulspor