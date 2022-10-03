Besiktas vs. Fenerbahce derby ends in goalless draw

The Istanbul football derby between Besiktas and Fenerbahce ended 0-0 on Sunday.

Fenerbahce forward Enner Valencia from Ecuador wasted two chances in the first half at Besiktas' home Vodafone Park.

In the 89th minute of the derby, Rachid Ghezzal crossed a freekick to find Besiktas' Wout Weghorst. The Dutch forward's header hit the woodwork.

The game ended in goalless draw.

Besiktas has gone without a single victory in three games.

The Black Eagles last beat MKE Ankaragucu 3-2 on Sept. 4 in the Turkish capital Ankara.

But then, Besiktas lost to Medipol Basaksehir 1-0 at home, and drew with Istanbulspor 2-2 on Sept. 17.

Besiktas are in the sixth position in the Super Lig standings with 15 points in eight matches.

Fenerbahce, lacking a match, are seventh in the league with 14 points.

The current leaders are Medipol Basaksehir, who have 17 points after their 2-1 win against Ankaragucu.

Like Basaksehir, Adana Demirspor, Arabam.com Konyaspor and Galatasaray have 17 points each.

Results:

Kasimpasa - Gaziantep FK: 1-0

Yukatel Kayserispor - Trabzonspor: 1-2

MKE Ankaragucu - Medipol Basaksehir: 1-2

Adana Demirspor - Galatasaray: 0-0

Demir Grup Sivasspor - Atakas Hatayspor: 1-2

Corendon Alanyaspor - Bitexen Giresunspor: 1-1

Arabam.com Konyaspor - Hangikredi Umraniyespor: 1-0

Besiktas - Fenerbahce: 0-0

Monday's fixture:

VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk - Istanbulspor