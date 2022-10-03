Haberler Beşiktaş Besiktas vs. Fenerbahce derby ends in goalless draw

Besiktas vs. Fenerbahce derby ends in goalless draw

The Istanbul football derby between Besiktas and Fenerbahce ended 0-0 on Sunday.

Beşiktaş Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 03 Ekim 2022 Pazartesi 08:36
Besiktas vs. Fenerbahce derby ends in goalless draw

The Istanbul football derby between Besiktas and Fenerbahce ended 0-0 on Sunday.

Fenerbahce forward Enner Valencia from Ecuador wasted two chances in the first half at Besiktas' home Vodafone Park.

In the 89th minute of the derby, Rachid Ghezzal crossed a freekick to find Besiktas' Wout Weghorst. The Dutch forward's header hit the woodwork.

The game ended in goalless draw.

Besiktas has gone without a single victory in three games.

The Black Eagles last beat MKE Ankaragucu 3-2 on Sept. 4 in the Turkish capital Ankara.

But then, Besiktas lost to Medipol Basaksehir 1-0 at home, and drew with Istanbulspor 2-2 on Sept. 17.

Besiktas are in the sixth position in the Super Lig standings with 15 points in eight matches.

Fenerbahce, lacking a match, are seventh in the league with 14 points.

The current leaders are Medipol Basaksehir, who have 17 points after their 2-1 win against Ankaragucu.

Like Basaksehir, Adana Demirspor, Arabam.com Konyaspor and Galatasaray have 17 points each.

Results:

Kasimpasa - Gaziantep FK: 1-0

Yukatel Kayserispor - Trabzonspor: 1-2

MKE Ankaragucu - Medipol Basaksehir: 1-2

Adana Demirspor - Galatasaray: 0-0

Demir Grup Sivasspor - Atakas Hatayspor: 1-2

Corendon Alanyaspor - Bitexen Giresunspor: 1-1

Arabam.com Konyaspor - Hangikredi Umraniyespor: 1-0

Besiktas - Fenerbahce: 0-0

Monday's fixture:

VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk - Istanbulspor

DİĞER
7 yıllık evlilik sessiz sedasız bitmişti… Selen Soyder'den ayrılık açıklaması
Demet Şener'e trafikte kurye dehşeti! Küfürler savurunca o anları kaydetti, suç duyurusunda bulundu
Erden Timur'dan Yusuf Demir sözleri!
Kanarya'nın 3 yıldızına Beşiktaş maçında sıkı takip!
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Canlı yayında açıkladı! "Favori ve kırmızı kart..."
Besiktas edge Ankaragucu in 5-goal thriller to retain Super Lig top spot
Eylül enflasyonu ne zaman açıklanacak?
BARAJ DOLULUK ORANLARI İSTANBUL 2022
KPSS Lisans ÖABT soru kitapçığı ve cevap anahtarı açıklandı mı?
4
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Erden Timur'dan Yusuf Demir sözleri! Erden Timur'dan Yusuf Demir sözleri! 09:10
Ödünç ayakkabılarla G.Saray'ı farklı yendiler Ödünç ayakkabılarla G.Saray'ı farklı yendiler 09:10
Dikkat çeken sözler! "Sahanın tartışmasız en iyisiydi" Dikkat çeken sözler! "Sahanın tartışmasız en iyisiydi" 07:45
Şok eleştiri! "Kaybeden Jesus oldu" Şok eleştiri! "Kaybeden Jesus oldu" 07:59
Derbi sonrası flaş açıklama! "Real Madrid'e..." Derbi sonrası flaş açıklama! "Real Madrid'e..." 08:55
Derbide 22 taraftara men cezası! Derbide 22 taraftara men cezası! 08:59
Daha Eski
Jorge Jesus: İyi bir sonuç değil Jorge Jesus: İyi bir sonuç değil 23:36
Kazanamıyorsan kaybetmeyeceksin Kazanamıyorsan kaybetmeyeceksin 23:38
Lincoln: 1 puan kötü değil Lincoln: 1 puan kötü değil 23:40
F.Bahçe ilk kez gol yemeden çıktı! F.Bahçe ilk kez gol yemeden çıktı! 23:41
Görevine son verildi! Görevine son verildi! 23:46
Ahmet Çakar'dan derbi sonrası hakem sözleri: Ben çok beğendim! Ahmet Çakar'dan derbi sonrası hakem sözleri: Ben çok beğendim! 23:58