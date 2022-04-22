Haberler Basketball AX Armani Exchange Milan beat Anadolu Efes, tie EuroLeague playoff series

Italian basketball club AX Armani Exchange Milan leveled the 2022 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague playoff series 1-1 with a 73-66 home win against Turkiye's Anadolu Efes on Thursday.

AX Armani Exchange Milan's Danish forward Shavon Shields made an impact on the game, scoring 21 points at the Mediolanum Forum near Milan.

Shields led his team to victory as he converted a three-point play in the final minute of the game. After Shields scored from the free throw line, AX Armani Exchange Milan were leading the game with 17 seconds remaining until the final buzzer.

The winning team's Spanish guard Sergio Rodriguez clocked up 17 points. Rodriguez left the game due to an injury.

Meanwhile, Anadolu Efes star Shane Larkin scored 19 points, and the Turkish team's Serbian guard Vasilije Micic added 18 points.

The upcoming two games in the series will be played at Istanbul next week.

Game three will be at Sinan Erdem Sports Hall on April 26.

The EuroLeague playoffs are played in a best-of-five format. Series winners will advance to the 2022 Final Four at Belgrade's Stark Arena.

Results:

AX Armani Exchange Milan - Anadolu Efes: 73-66 (Series tied 1-1)

Barcelona - Bayern Munich: 75-90 (Series tied 1-1)

