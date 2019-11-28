Lakers beat Pelicans to push their winning streak to 9 - Son dakika Basketball haberleri - Fotomaç
28 Kasım 2019, Perşembe
Lakers beat Pelicans to push their winning streak to 9

Lakers defeat Pelicans 114-110, becomes fourth player to score 33,000 career points in history.

beat 114-110 to maintain their winning streak on Wednesday.

Lakers' power forward Anthony Davis -- playing against his former team for the first time -- was the top scorer of the game, producing 41 points and 9 rebounds at Smoothie King Center.

Two more players scored double-digit points for the Lakers, played with 29 points, 11 assists and 5 rebounds, while Kyle Kuzma scored 16 points and grabbed 5 rebounds.

For the Pelicans, point guard Jrue Holiday helped his team with 29 points,12 assists and 6 rebounds as small forward Brandon Ingram produced 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Lakers are now on a nine-game winning streak with a 114-110 victory over the Pelicans on Wednesday night.

LeBron James surpass 33,000 points for his career

LeBron James became the fourth player in history to reach 33,000 career points on Wednesday night.

The 34-year- old forward joined NBA Legends, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and as the only players, who produced at least 33,000 career points in NBA history.

Following passing last season, James is just over 600 points away from Bryant, who sits third all-time behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone.

Player Years Played Points
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 1969-1989 38,387
Karl Malone 1985-2004 36,928
Kobe Bryant 1996-2016 33,643
LeBron James 2003-Present 33,008
Michael Jordan 1984-1993; 1995-1998; 2001-2003 32,392
Dirk Nowitzki 1998-2019 31,560
Wilt Chamberlain 1959-1973 31,419


Wednesday's results:

*Indiana Pacers-Utah Jazz: 121-102

*Cleveland Cavaliers-Orlando Magic: 104-116

*Boston Celtics-Brooklyn Nets: 121-110

*Philadelphia 76ers-Sacramento Kings: 97-91

*Charlotte Hornets-Detroit Pistons: 102-101

*Toronto Raptors-New York Knicks: 126-98

*Memphis Grizzlies-Los Angeles Clippers: 119-121

*Milwaukee Bucks-Atlanta Hawks: 111-102

*Houston Rockets-Miami Heat: 117-108

*San Antonio Spurs-Minnesota Timberwolves: 101-113

*Phoenix Suns-Washington Wizards: 132-140

*New Orleans Pelicans-Los Angeles Lakers: 110-114

*Portland Trail Blazers-Oklahoma City Thunder: 136-119

*Golden State Warriors-Chicago Bulls: 104-90

  1. 28.11.2019
