Turkish Airlines EuroLeague: Darussafaka beat Baskonia

Turkey's Darussafaka Tekfen defeated Spain's Baskonia 80-75 in the 2018-19 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague regular season on Friday in Istanbul.

In Round 20 of the regular season, Darussafaka's Toney Douglas led his team to victory with 21 points, six rebounds and five assists and became the man of the match.

But even with today's victory, Darussafaka, with three wins and 17 losses, is 16th overall and at the bottom of the league.

On Thursday, Turkey's Anadolu Efes were defeated by Spain's Real Madrid 92-84 in an away match in Madrid.

Despite the defeat, Anadolu Efes maintained their grip on fourth place in the standings with 13 wins and seven losses.

Turkish Airlines EuroLeague leader Fenerbahce Beko also beat Greece's Olympiakos 90-75 Thursday at home.



The team, which were last year's EuroLeague finalists, currently tops the league with 18 wins and two losses.



EuroLeague competitions bring Europe's top basketball clubs together.



Sixteen teams are competing this season -- four Spanish, three Turkish, two Russian and two Greek teams and one team each from Germany, Italy, Israel, Lithuania and Montenegro.



Turkey is represented in the tournament by Anadolu Efes, Fenerbahce Beko and Darussafaka Tekfen.



The regular season is being played from Oct. 11, 2018 to April 5, 2019. The best eight of 16 teams will advance to the playoffs.



The playoffs will take place between April 16-30. The winners will advance to the Final Four.

The Final Four will be played between May 17-19 in single-elimination matchups.