Bugünkü maçlar ⚽Bugün hangi maçlar var? 15 Aralık Pazar günü maçları

BUGÜNKÜ MAÇLAR 15 ARALIK | Süper Lig, UEFA Şampiyonlar Ligi, UEFA Avrupa Ligi, UEFA Konferans Ligi, milli maçlar ve yabancı liglerde neler yaşandığı futbolseverler tarafından merak ediliyor. Hakem hatalarından kritik kararlara, penaltılardan kırmızı kartlara, faullerden ofsaytlara kritik maç kararlarını ve skorları takip etmek isteyen futbolseverler için 15 Aralık Pazar hangi maçlar var? sorusunun cevabını haberimizde derledik.
15 ARALIK BUGÜN KİMİN MAÇI VAR?
Süper Lig
13:30 Hatayspor - Göztepe (beIN Sports 1)
16:00 Antalyaspor - Kayserispor (beIN Sports 1)
19:00 Fenerbahçe - Başakşehir (beIN Sports 1)
1. Lig
13:30 Bandırmaspor - Gençlerbirliği (TRT Spor, beIN Sports 2)
16:00 Çorum FK - Amed SK (TRT Spor, beIN Sports 2)
16:00 Ümraniyespor - Keçiörengücü (beIN Sports Max 1)
19:00 Kocaelispor - Esenler Erokspor(TRT Spor, beIN Sports 2)
Premier Lig
17:00 Brighton - Crystal Palace (beIN Sports 3)
19:30 Manchester City - Manchester United (beIN Sports 3)
22:00 Chelsea - Brentford (beIN Sports 3)
22:00 Southampton - Tottenham (beIN Sports Max 1)
LaLiga
16:00 Atletico Madrid - Getafe (S Sport Plus, S Sport)
18:15 Deportivo - Athletic Bilbao (S Sport Plus, S Sport)
20:30 Real Sociedad - Las Palmas (S Sport Plus, S Sport)
20:30 Villarreal - Real Betis (S Sport Plus, S Sport)
23:00 Barcelona - Leganes (S Sport Plus, S Sport)
Serie A
14:30 US Lecce-AC Monza
17:00 Bologna FC-ACF Fiorentina
17:00 Parma-Hellas Verona
20:00 Como 1907-AS Roma
22:45 AC Milan-Genoa GFC
Ligue 1
17:00 Montpellier-OGC Nice (beIN Sports Max 2)
19:00 Stade Rennais-Angers (beIN Sports Max 1)
19:00 Le Havre-Strasbourg Alsace (beIN Sport beIN Connect)
19:00 Stade Brest 29-Nantes (beIN Sports Max 2)
22:45 Paris St. Germain-Olympique Lyon (beIN Sports 2)
Bundesliga
17:30 1. FC Heidenheim-Stuttgart (beIN Sports 4)
19:03 Borussia Dortmund-Hoffenheim (beIN Sports 4)
21:30 RB Leipzig-Eintracht Frankfurt (beIN Sports 4)
