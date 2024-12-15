  1. FOTOMAÇ TV
    1. Beşiktaş
    2. Fenerbahçe
    3. Galatasaray
    4. Trabzonspor
    5. Futbol
    6. Basketbol
    7. Ziraat Türkiye Kupası
    8. DİZİ
    9. Diğer Sporlar
  2. TV YAYINLARI
    1. A Haber
    2. A Spor
    3. A News
    4. ATV
    5. A2TV
    6. Apara
  3. RADYO YAYINLARI
    1. A Haber Radyo
    2. A Spor Radyo
    3. A News Radio
    4. Radyo Turkuvaz
    5. Turkuvaz Romantik
    6. Turkuvaz Efsane
    7. Vav Radyo
    8. Radyo Soft
    9. Radyo Energy
    10. Turkuvaz Anadolu
  1. GALERİ
  2. Son Eklenenler
  3. Beşiktaş
  4. Fenerbahçe
  5. Galatasaray
  6. Trabzonspor
  7. Futbol
  8. Basketbol
  9. Genel
Haberler Futbol Bugünkü maçlar ⚽Bugün hangi maçlar var? 15 Aralık Pazar günü maçları

Bugünkü maçlar ⚽Bugün hangi maçlar var? 15 Aralık Pazar günü maçları

Futbolseverler maçları günlük olarak takip etmek için 'Bugün hangi maçlar var?' sorgulaması yapıyor. Desteklediği takımların maçlarını kaçırmayan futbolseverler, diğer karşılaşmaların kırmızı kart, penaltı, ofsayt kararlarını ve maç skorlarını takip etmek için 15 Aralık Pazar günü hangi maçlar var?' sorusunun cevabını araştırırken bugünkü maçları haberimizde derledik.

Futbol Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 15 Aralık 2024 Pazar 10:10 Güncelleme Tarihi: 15 Aralık 2024 Pazar 10:20
Son dakika spor haberlerinden haberdar olmak için
Google News fotomac.com.tr'ye abone olun.
Abone Ol
Bugünkü maçlar ⚽Bugün hangi maçlar var? 15 Aralık Pazar günü maçları

BUGÜNKÜ MAÇLAR 15 ARALIK | Süper Lig, UEFA Şampiyonlar Ligi, UEFA Avrupa Ligi, UEFA Konferans Ligi, milli maçlar ve yabancı liglerde neler yaşandığı futbolseverler tarafından merak ediliyor. Hakem hatalarından kritik kararlara, penaltılardan kırmızı kartlara, faullerden ofsaytlara kritik maç kararlarını ve skorları takip etmek isteyen futbolseverler için 15 Aralık Pazar hangi maçlar var? sorusunun cevabını haberimizde derledik.

15 ARALIK BUGÜN KİMİN MAÇI VAR?

Süper Lig

13:30 Hatayspor - Göztepe (beIN Sports 1)

16:00 Antalyaspor - Kayserispor (beIN Sports 1)

19:00 Fenerbahçe - Başakşehir (beIN Sports 1)

1. Lig

13:30 Bandırmaspor - Gençlerbirliği (TRT Spor, beIN Sports 2)

16:00 Çorum FK - Amed SK (TRT Spor, beIN Sports 2)

16:00 Ümraniyespor - Keçiörengücü (beIN Sports Max 1)

19:00 Kocaelispor - Esenler Erokspor(TRT Spor, beIN Sports 2)

Premier Lig

17:00 Brighton - Crystal Palace (beIN Sports 3)

19:30 Manchester City - Manchester United (beIN Sports 3)

22:00 Chelsea - Brentford (beIN Sports 3)

22:00 Southampton - Tottenham (beIN Sports Max 1)

LaLiga

16:00 Atletico Madrid - Getafe (S Sport Plus, S Sport)

18:15 Deportivo - Athletic Bilbao (S Sport Plus, S Sport)

20:30 Real Sociedad - Las Palmas (S Sport Plus, S Sport)

20:30 Villarreal - Real Betis (S Sport Plus, S Sport)

23:00 Barcelona - Leganes (S Sport Plus, S Sport)

Serie A

14:30 US Lecce-AC Monza

17:00 Bologna FC-ACF Fiorentina

17:00 Parma-Hellas Verona

20:00 Como 1907-AS Roma

22:45 AC Milan-Genoa GFC

Ligue 1

17:00 Montpellier-OGC Nice (beIN Sports Max 2)

19:00 Stade Rennais-Angers (beIN Sports Max 1)

19:00 Le Havre-Strasbourg Alsace (beIN Sport beIN Connect)

19:00 Stade Brest 29-Nantes (beIN Sports Max 2)

22:45 Paris St. Germain-Olympique Lyon (beIN Sports 2)

Bundesliga

17:30 1. FC Heidenheim-Stuttgart (beIN Sports 4)

19:03 Borussia Dortmund-Hoffenheim (beIN Sports 4)

21:30 RB Leipzig-Eintracht Frankfurt (beIN Sports 4)

Bugünkü maçların detaylarını ve skorları görmek için tıklayın...

ASpor CANLI YAYIN

Osayi-Samuel'den flaş sözleşme kararı!
İspanya'da gündem Arda Güler!
DİĞER
Son dakika haberi: Ahmet Çakar ve Mustafa Çulcu o pozisyonları yorumladı! Hakemin kararları doğru muydu?
YPG elebaşı Ferhat Abdi Şahin zulmettiği Kürtlere yalvardı! PKK'nın "Meşrulaşma" hesapları... Fransa hinliği Barzani-Talabani sinsiliği
G.Saray'dan PSG'nin stoperine kanca!
Zalewski'de geri sayım başladı! İmza an meselesi
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
3
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Galatasaray’dan Ada operasyonu Galatasaray’dan Ada operasyonu 10:10
Fenerbahçe - Başakşehir maçı muhtemel 11'leri Fenerbahçe - Başakşehir maçı muhtemel 11'leri 10:02
Osayi-Samuel'den flaş sözleşme kararı! Osayi-Samuel'den flaş sözleşme kararı! 09:35
İspanya'da gündem Arda Güler! İspanya'da gündem Arda Güler! 09:10
⚽Bugün hangi maçlar var? ⚽Bugün hangi maçlar var? 09:01
Lazio - Inter maçı ne zaman? Hakan Çalhanoğlu ilk 11'de mi? Lazio - Inter maçı ne zaman? Hakan Çalhanoğlu ilk 11'de mi? 09:00
Daha Eski
Bournemouth - West Ham United maçı ne zaman? Bournemouth - West Ham United maçı ne zaman? 08:49
Eczacıbaşı zirveyi karıştırdı Eczacıbaşı zirveyi karıştırdı 01:16
Halkbank zirvede Halkbank zirvede 01:15
Nwakaeme etkisi Nwakaeme etkisi 01:06
Madrid yara aldı! Arda LaLiga tarihine geçti Madrid yara aldı! Arda LaLiga tarihine geçti 00:58
Kenan Yıldız'lı Juve 2 puan bıraktı! Kenan Yıldız'lı Juve 2 puan bıraktı! 00:58