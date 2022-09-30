Fatih Terim'in ayak izi Şampiyonlar Gezi Yolu'nda yer alacak!

GoldenFoot, efsane isimler arasında yer alan tecrübeli teknik direktör Fatih Terim'in ayak izinin Şampiyonlar Gezi Yolu'nda yer alacağını açıkladı. Açıklamada Terim için 'dünya futbol ikonu' ifadeleri yer aldı.

İŞTE GOLDEN FOOT'UN AÇIKLAMASI



Fatih Terim is the first of the four legends selected by the #goldenfoot Legend Award jury: the ex Turkey coach and world soccer Icon will put his footprint on the Principality of Monaco's famous Champions #Terim https://t.co/2uBuUUJWd6