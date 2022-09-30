Haberler Futbol Fatih Terim'in ayak izi Şampiyonlar Gezi Yolu'nda yer alacak!

Son dakika haberleri... GoldenFoot'ta efsane isimler arasında yer alan Fatih Terim'in ayak izleri Şampiyonlar Gezi Yolu'nda yer alacak. İşte detaylar...

30 Eylül 2022
GoldenFoot, efsane isimler arasında yer alan tecrübeli teknik direktör Fatih Terim'in ayak izinin Şampiyonlar Gezi Yolu'nda yer alacağını açıkladı. Açıklamada Terim için 'dünya futbol ikonu' ifadeleri yer aldı.

İŞTE GOLDEN FOOT'UN AÇIKLAMASI

Anasayfa
