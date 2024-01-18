Haberler Other 16-year-old Andreeva shocks world no.6 Jabeur at Australian Open Round 2

16-year-old Mirra Andreeva shocked world no.6 Ons Jabeur at Australian Open Round 2 on Wednesday.

The young starlet passed the Tunisian with straight sets, 6-0 and 6-2.

"I was really nervous before the match because I'm really inspired by Ons, by the way she plays," said Andreeva, "Before I started to play on the WTA Tour, I always watched her matches and I was always so inspired."

"Now I had a chance to play against her and honestly in the first set, I showed amazing tennis. I honestly didn't expect that from myself," young Russian added.

Andreeva, with age 16 and 263 days, became the youngest player in the Open era to claim a 6-0 opening set against a top-10 seed at a Grand Slam.

20-year-old Timofeeva eliminates Wozniacki

20-year-old tennis player Maria Timofeeva eliminated 2018 Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki in Round 2 on Wednesday.

The young Russian beat the Danish player with 1-6, 6-4 and 6-1 sets.

Timofeeva joined the Grand Slam by bassing the qualification round beat French Alize Cornet in Round 1.

