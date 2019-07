Turkish athlete earns 2020 Olympics quota

Turkish athlete Yasemin Can has earned a quota for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday.

Turkish Athletics Federation said on website that Can got the women's 10,000-meter run quota for Tokyo 2020 over her 30 minutes and 59 seconds degree in a 10,000-meter qualifiers for the world championships held in Dutch city of Hengelo.

Can, 22, previously had the women's 5,000-meter run quota for the 2020 olympics.

So she will compete in both women's 5,000 and 10,000-meter runs in Tokyo.

Can bagged two gold medals in the 2016 European Athletics Championships in women's 5,000 and 10,000-meter categories.