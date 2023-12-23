Haberler Football Luis Suarez joins Inter Miami from Gremio for 2024 MLS season

Luis Suarez joins Inter Miami from Gremio for 2024 MLS season

Inter Miami confirmed on Friday that Luis Suarez signed a contract with them for the 2024 Major League Soccer season.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 23 Aralık 2023 Cumartesi 14:43
Son dakika spor haberlerinden haberdar olmak için
Google News fotomac.com.tr'ye abone olun.
Abone Ol
Luis Suarez joins Inter Miami from Gremio for 2024 MLS season

Inter Miami confirmed on Friday that Luis Suarez signed a contract with them for the 2024 Major League Soccer season.

"I'm very happy and excited to take on this new challenge with Inter Miami. I can't wait to get started, and I'm ready to work to make the dream of winning more titles with this great Club a reality. I'm optimistic about what we can achieve together with our shared ambition," Suarez, who exited Brazilian side Gremio, said in a statement.

Suarez, who will be reunited on the US team with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, said he is eager to meet his new teammates and coaches, adding: "I will give my all to bring joy to these great fans I've heard so much about while I wear Inter Miami colors, and look forward to reuniting with great friends and players."

During his time playing for Barcelona in 2014-2020, the Uruguayan striker bagged a coveted treble (winning the Spanish La Liga, Spanish Cup, and UEFA Champions League).

The 36-year-old holds the record for most goals for the Uruguay national team with 68 games.

Making the second-most appearances for La Celeste with 138 matches, Suarez guided them to a historic 2011 Copa America title.

DİĞER
Kızılcık Şerbeti'nin Ömer'i Barış Kılıç'tan güzel eşi ile aşk pozu! İşte Kızılcık Şerbeti'nin yakışıklısının 16 yıllık eşi...
Yüzyılın Dönüşümü İstanbul... Başkan Erdoğan açıkladı! Vatandaşa ne kadar destek verilecek? Kaç konut dönüşecek?
Genesio'dan Beşiktaş'a flaş yanıt!
Batsman'a yeni talipler çıktı!
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
FIFA Club World Cup referees voice support for Halil Umut Meler
Former Argentine star player Riquelme named Boca Juniors president
💥ÇILGIN SAYISAL LOTO ÇEKİLDİ Mİ?
TRT1 CANLI YAYIN | TRT 1 CANLI İZLE | TRT1 güncel yayın akışı
A SPOR CANLI İZLE 2023 | A spor canlı yayın izle bugün - A spor frekans bilgileri
6
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Hatayspor'da Beşiktaş mesaisi! Hatayspor'da Beşiktaş mesaisi! 15:47
EuroLeague'de haftanın MVP'si Teodosic! EuroLeague'de haftanın MVP'si Teodosic! 15:42
Tuzlaspor deplasmanda kazandı! Tuzlaspor deplasmanda kazandı! 15:34
Fenerbahçe Galatasaray maçı canlı veren kanallar Fenerbahçe Galatasaray maçı canlı veren kanallar 15:32
Yiğidolar tek golle kazandı! Yiğidolar tek golle kazandı! 15:24
Trabzonspor - Başakşehir maçı ne zaman? Trabzonspor - Başakşehir maçı ne zaman? 15:15
Daha Eski
Kenan Yıldız'ın golü olay oldu! Kenan Yıldız'ın golü olay oldu! 15:13
İlhan Palut: Çok zor bir karşılaşma olacak İlhan Palut: Çok zor bir karşılaşma olacak 14:53
Fenerbahçe - Galatasaray maçı ne zaman? Fenerbahçe - Galatasaray maçı ne zaman? 14:48
"Samsunspor ligde kalacaktır!" "Samsunspor ligde kalacaktır!" 14:46
"Beşiktaş büyük bir camiadır her şeyin üstesinden gelir" "Beşiktaş büyük bir camiadır her şeyin üstesinden gelir" 14:42
Doğan'dan Nwakaeme açıklaması! Abdullah Avcı... Doğan'dan Nwakaeme açıklaması! Abdullah Avcı... 14:32