Wolves sign Gabon international midfielder Lemina

Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Gabonese midfielder Mario Lemina from Nice on a contract until 2025, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 29-year-old, who had spells at Fulham and Southampton, returns to English football after making 58 appearances since 2021 for Nice.

"The transfer includes a further 12-month option and comes after Lemina spent the first half of the campaign playing regularly for Ligue 1 side Nice," Wolves said in a statement.

Wolves coach Julen Lopetegui told reporters earlier on Friday: "Mario is a good player. We know him and he wants to be here.

"He knows the English league and has the profile to be a good player for us ... He knows his job."

Lamina is Wolves' second January transfer window signing after Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha.

Wolves are 19th in the Premier League and host West Ham on Saturday. (Reporting by Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

