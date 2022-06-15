Türkiye beats Lithuania 2-0 to remain perfect in UEFA Nations League

The Turkish national football team beat Lithuania 2-0 on Tuesday and remained perfect in four matches in League C Group 1 in the UEFA Nations League.

Kaan Ayhan opened the scoring in the 37th minute at Gursel Aksel Stadium in Izmir.

Hakan Calhanoglu made it 2-0 in the 54th minute.

Cengiz Under missed a penalty shot for the Red Crescents near the end of the match.

Türkiye tops the standings with 12 points while Lithuania is fourth with zero points.

The Red Crescents have scored 14 goals and have not conceded any in their matches as their flawless run continues.

Luxembourg draw 2-2 with Faroe Islands

Luxembourg played to a 2-2 draw with Faroe Islands in the other League C Group 1 match.

Gerson Rodrigues scored on a penalty shot in the 12th minute and Leandro Barreiro netted in the 49th minute for Luxembourg at Stade de Luxembourg.

Joannes Bjartalio scored both goals for the Faroe Islands, in the 56th and 59th minutes.

Luxembourg is second with 7 points while the Faroe Islands is in the third spot with 4 points in League C Group 1.