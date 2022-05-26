Roma beat Feyenoord to win Europa Conference League title

Roma defeated Feyenoord 1-0 on Wednesday to win the Europa Conference League title.

Roma broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute at Tirana's National Arena with a close-range goal from Nicolo Zaniolo.

Rui Patricio made a spectacular save, pushing Tyrell Malacia's stinging long-range drive onto the post in the 50th minute.

With this result, the Italian football club ended their 61-year trophy drought in Europe since 1961.

Roma claimed the 1961 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup after beating Birmingham City. The football competition was abolished in 1971 and replaced by the UEFA Cup.