Anadolu Efes handed 3rd straight loss in EuroLeague

Turkish Airlines EuroLeague defending champions Anadolu Efes were handed their third consecutive loss in the competition after being defeated 94-85 Thursday by Real Madrid.

In the Round 7 game, Real Madrid played in front of their fans at the WiZink Center, and the Whites were leading in double-digits several times. Yet the visitors from Istanbul managed to keep themselves in the game somehow.

But Real Madrid kept leading the clash in the fourth quarter to secure a home win.

Real Madrid's Gabriel Deck and Vincent Poirier scored 13 points each.

Guerschon Yabusele and Adam Hanga racked up 11 points each for Real Madrid. The Spanish giants' longtime point guard Sergio Llull added 10 points.

Anadolu Efes forward Will Clyburn was the game's top scorer with 25 points. He grabbed nine rebounds.

Ante Zizic, an Anadolu Efes center, tallied 17 points and seven rebounds.

The Istanbul club's Serbian star Vasilije Micic scored 15 points and made eight assists.

Now 15th in the EuroLeague standings, Anadolu Efes have a 2-5 win/loss record.

They previously lost against city rivals Fenerbahce Beko and Germany's Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid are sixth in the EuroLeague standings with a 4-3 win/loss record.

LEADERS FENERBAHCE BEKO WIN AT HOME

Earlier Thursday, leaders Fenerbahce Beko defeated their Serbian opponents Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade 93-79 at Istanbul's Ulker Sports And Event Hall. Home team Fenerbahce Beko's center Johnathan Motley posted a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds to be the key player for the Turkish victory.

The Serbian team's guard Nemanja Nedovic led Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade, scoring 17 points. This season, Fenerbahce Beko won six games in seven rounds to stay on top of the EuroLeague.

Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade are at the bottom of the standings, having a 1-6 win/loss record in the regular season.

Round 7 results:

Fenerbahce Beko - Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade: 93-79

Real Madrid - Anadolu Efes: 94-85

Olympiacos - Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade: 87-58

ALBA Berlin - Bayern Munich: 77-79

Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv - Barcelona: 79-86