Fenerbahce Beko claim 66-51 win over Real Madrid in Istanbul

Serbian guard Marko Guduric was the high scorer for Fenerbahce with 12 points at the Ulker Sports and Event Hall.

Captain Melih Mahmutoglu and Canadian guard Dyshawn Pierre had 10 points each for the Turkish club.

Real Madrid's Walter Tavares netted 14 points and nine rebounds, while Sergio Llull scored 12 points.

With this result, Fenerbahce are in the eighth spot with 12 wins and 10 losses. Real Madrid are at the top of the standings with 20 wins and four defeats.

In another match Tuesday, AX Armani Exchange Milan defeated Zalgiris Kaunas 74-70 at Zalgirio Arena.