İngiltere
Türkiye
Uluslararası Kulüpler
Uluslararası
Türkiye Amatör
İspanya
Almanya
İtalya
Fransa
Hollanda
Belçika
Portekiz
Rusya
İskoçya
ABD
Almanya Amatör
Andorra
Angola
Antigua Barbuda
Arjantin
Arnavutluk
Avustralya
Avusturya
Avusturya Amatör
Azerbaycan
BAE
Bahreyn
Bangladeş
Beyaz Rusya
Bolivya
Bosna Hersek
Botsvana
Brezilya
Bulgaristan
Cebelitarık
Cezayir
Çek Cumhuriyeti
Çin
Danimarka
Danimarka Amatör
Ekvador
El Salvador
Elektronik Lig
Endonezya
Ermenistan
Estonya
Faroe Adaları
Fas
Fildişi Sahili
Filipinler
Filistin
Finlandiya
Galler
Gana
Guatemala
Güney Afrika
Gürcistan
Hırvatístan
Hindistan
Honduras
Hong Kong
İngiltere Amatör
İran
İrlanda
İspanya Amatör
İsrail
İsveç
İsveç Amatör
İsviçre
İzlanda
Jamaika
Japonya
Kamerun
Kanada
Karadağ
Katar
Kazakistan
Kenya
Kıbrıs Rum Kesimi
Kolombiya
Kongo
Kore Cumhuriyeti
Kosova
Kosta Rika
Kuveyt
Kuzey İrlanda
Letonya
Liechtenstein
Litvanya
Lübnan
Lüksemburg
Macaristan
Makedonya
Malezya
Malta
Meksika
Mısır
Moldova
Myanmar
Nijerya
Nikaragua
Norveç
Oman Sultanlığı
Özbekistan
Pakistan
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
Polonya
Romanya
Ruanda
San Marino
Senegal
Sırbistan
Singapur
Slovakya
Slovenya
Suudi Arabistan
Şili
Tanzanya
Tayland
Trinidad Tobago
Tunus
Uganda
Ukrayna
Uluslararası Genç
Uruguay
Ürdün
Venezuela
Vietnam
Yeni Zelanda
Yunanistan
Zambiya
Zimbabve
TURNUVA
Premier Lig
Federasyon Kupası
İngiltere Lig Kupası
Community Shield
FA Cup,Elemeler
Football League Trophy
Lig Bir
Lig İki
Şampiyona
Ulusal Lig
SEZON
Premier Lig 18/19
Premier Lig 17/18
Premier Lig 16/17
Premier Lig 15/16
Premier Lig 14/15
Premier Lig 13/14
Premier Lig 12/13
Premier Lig 11/12
Premier Lig 10/11
Premier Lig 09/10
Premier Lig 08/09
Premier Lig 07/08
Premier Lig 06/07
Premier Lig 05/06
Premier Lig 04/05
Premier Lig 03/04
Premier Lig 02/02
Premier Lig 01/02
Premier Lig 00/01
Premier Lig 99/00
Premier Lig 98/99
Premier Lig 97/98
Premier Lig 96/97
Premier Lig 95/96
Premier Lig 94/95
Premier Lig 93/94
MAÇLAR
10.02.2019 | Manchester City - Chelsea FC
10.08.2018 | Manchester United - Leicester City
11.08.2018 | Newcastle United - Tottenham
11.08.2018 | Fulham FC - Crystal Palace
11.08.2018 | Watford - Brighton
11.08.2018 | Huddersfield Town - Chelsea FC
11.08.2018 | Bournemouth - Cardiff City
11.08.2018 | Wolverhampton - Everton FC
12.08.2018 | Southampton - Burnley
12.08.2018 | Liverpool FC - West Ham United
12.08.2018 | Arsenal - Manchester City
18.08.2018 | Cardiff City - Newcastle United
18.08.2018 | Leicester City - Wolverhampton
18.08.2018 | Tottenham - Fulham FC
18.08.2018 | Everton FC - Southampton
18.08.2018 | West Ham United - Bournemouth
18.08.2018 | Chelsea FC - Arsenal
19.08.2018 | Burnley - Watford
19.08.2018 | Manchester City - Huddersfield Town
19.08.2018 | Brighton - Manchester United
20.08.2018 | Crystal Palace - Liverpool FC
25.08.2018 | Wolverhampton - Manchester City
25.08.2018 | Southampton - Leicester City
25.08.2018 | Arsenal - West Ham United
25.08.2018 | Bournemouth - Everton FC
25.08.2018 | Huddersfield Town - Cardiff City
25.08.2018 | Liverpool FC - Brighton
26.08.2018 | Watford - Crystal Palace
26.08.2018 | Fulham FC - Burnley
26.08.2018 | Newcastle United - Chelsea FC
27.08.2018 | Manchester United - Tottenham
01.09.2018 | Leicester City - Liverpool FC
01.09.2018 | West Ham United - Wolverhampton
01.09.2018 | Brighton - Fulham FC
01.09.2018 | Crystal Palace - Southampton
01.09.2018 | Everton FC - Huddersfield Town
01.09.2018 | Chelsea FC - Bournemouth
01.09.2018 | Manchester City - Newcastle United
02.09.2018 | Cardiff City - Arsenal
02.09.2018 | Watford - Tottenham
02.09.2018 | Burnley - Manchester United
15.09.2018 | Tottenham - Liverpool FC
15.09.2018 | Huddersfield Town - Crystal Palace
15.09.2018 | Bournemouth - Leicester City
15.09.2018 | Newcastle United - Arsenal
15.09.2018 | Manchester City - Fulham FC
15.09.2018 | Chelsea FC - Cardiff City
15.09.2018 | Watford - Manchester United
16.09.2018 | Wolverhampton - Burnley
16.09.2018 | Everton FC - West Ham United
17.09.2018 | Southampton - Brighton
22.09.2018 | Fulham FC - Watford
22.09.2018 | Manchester United - Wolverhampton
22.09.2018 | Cardiff City - Manchester City
22.09.2018 | Crystal Palace - Newcastle United
22.09.2018 | Liverpool FC - Southampton
22.09.2018 | Burnley - Bournemouth
22.09.2018 | Leicester City - Huddersfield Town
22.09.2018 | Brighton - Tottenham
23.09.2018 | West Ham United - Chelsea FC
23.09.2018 | Arsenal - Everton FC
29.09.2018 | West Ham United - Manchester United
29.09.2018 | Arsenal - Watford
29.09.2018 | Manchester City - Brighton
29.09.2018 | Newcastle United - Leicester City
29.09.2018 | Huddersfield Town - Tottenham
29.09.2018 | Everton FC - Fulham FC
29.09.2018 | Wolverhampton - Southampton
29.09.2018 | Chelsea FC - Liverpool FC
30.09.2018 | Cardiff City - Burnley
01.10.2018 | Bournemouth - Crystal Palace
05.10.2018 | Brighton - West Ham United
06.10.2018 | Crystal Palace - Wolverhampton
06.10.2018 | Leicester City - Everton FC
06.10.2018 | Watford - Bournemouth
06.10.2018 | Tottenham - Cardiff City
06.10.2018 | Burnley - Huddersfield Town
06.10.2018 | Manchester United - Newcastle United
07.10.2018 | Fulham FC - Arsenal
07.10.2018 | Southampton - Chelsea FC
07.10.2018 | Liverpool FC - Manchester City
20.10.2018 | Chelsea FC - Manchester United
20.10.2018 | Manchester City - Burnley
20.10.2018 | Wolverhampton - Watford
20.10.2018 | Newcastle United - Brighton
20.10.2018 | West Ham United - Tottenham
20.10.2018 | Cardiff City - Fulham FC
20.10.2018 | Bournemouth - Southampton
20.10.2018 | Huddersfield Town - Liverpool FC
21.10.2018 | Everton FC - Crystal Palace
22.10.2018 | Arsenal - Leicester City
27.10.2018 | Brighton - Wolverhampton
27.10.2018 | Southampton - Newcastle United
27.10.2018 | Fulham FC - Bournemouth
27.10.2018 | Liverpool FC - Cardiff City
27.10.2018 | Watford - Huddersfield Town
27.10.2018 | Leicester City - West Ham United
28.10.2018 | Crystal Palace - Arsenal
28.10.2018 | Burnley - Chelsea FC
28.10.2018 | Manchester United - Everton FC
29.10.2018 | Tottenham - Manchester City
03.11.2018 | Bournemouth - Manchester United
03.11.2018 | West Ham United - Burnley
03.11.2018 | Newcastle United - Watford
03.11.2018 | Everton FC - Brighton
03.11.2018 | Cardiff City - Leicester City
03.11.2018 | Arsenal - Liverpool FC
03.11.2018 | Wolverhampton - Tottenham
04.11.2018 | Manchester City - Southampton
04.11.2018 | Chelsea FC - Crystal Palace
05.11.2018 | Huddersfield Town - Fulham FC
10.11.2018 | Cardiff City - Brighton
10.11.2018 | Leicester City - Burnley
10.11.2018 | Southampton - Watford
10.11.2018 | Huddersfield Town - West Ham United
10.11.2018 | Newcastle United - Bournemouth
10.11.2018 | Crystal Palace - Tottenham
11.11.2018 | Liverpool FC - Fulham FC
11.11.2018 | Chelsea FC - Everton FC
11.11.2018 | Arsenal - Wolverhampton
11.11.2018 | Manchester City - Manchester United
24.11.2018 | Manchester United - Crystal Palace
24.11.2018 | West Ham United - Manchester City
24.11.2018 | Brighton - Leicester City
24.11.2018 | Watford - Liverpool FC
24.11.2018 | Fulham FC - Southampton
24.11.2018 | Everton FC - Cardiff City
24.11.2018 | Tottenham - Chelsea FC
25.11.2018 | Bournemouth - Arsenal
25.11.2018 | Wolverhampton - Huddersfield Town
26.11.2018 | Burnley - Newcastle United
30.11.2018 | Cardiff City - Wolverhampton
01.12.2018 | Crystal Palace - Burnley
01.12.2018 | Huddersfield Town - Brighton
01.12.2018 | Leicester City - Watford
01.12.2018 | Newcastle United - West Ham United
01.12.2018 | Manchester City - Bournemouth
01.12.2018 | Southampton - Manchester United
02.12.2018 | Chelsea FC - Fulham FC
02.12.2018 | Arsenal - Tottenham
02.12.2018 | Liverpool FC - Everton FC
04.12.2018 | Brighton - Crystal Palace
04.12.2018 | Bournemouth - Huddersfield Town
04.12.2018 | West Ham United - Cardiff City
04.12.2018 | Watford - Manchester City
05.12.2018 | Fulham FC - Leicester City
05.12.2018 | Everton FC - Newcastle United
05.12.2018 | Burnley - Liverpool FC
05.12.2018 | Wolverhampton - Chelsea FC
05.12.2018 | Manchester United - Arsenal
05.12.2018 | Tottenham - Southampton
08.12.2018 | Bournemouth - Liverpool FC
08.12.2018 | Burnley - Brighton
08.12.2018 | Cardiff City - Southampton
08.12.2018 | Arsenal - Huddersfield Town
08.12.2018 | West Ham United - Crystal Palace
08.12.2018 | Manchester United - Fulham FC
08.12.2018 | Chelsea FC - Manchester City
08.12.2018 | Leicester City - Tottenham
09.12.2018 | Newcastle United - Wolverhampton
10.12.2018 | Everton FC - Watford
15.12.2018 | Manchester City - Everton FC
15.12.2018 | Tottenham - Burnley
15.12.2018 | Huddersfield Town - Newcastle United
15.12.2018 | Crystal Palace - Leicester City
15.12.2018 | Watford - Cardiff City
15.12.2018 | Wolverhampton - Bournemouth
15.12.2018 | Fulham FC - West Ham United
16.12.2018 | Southampton - Arsenal
16.12.2018 | Brighton - Chelsea FC
16.12.2018 | Liverpool FC - Manchester United
21.12.2018 | Wolverhampton - Liverpool FC
22.12.2018 | Arsenal - Burnley
22.12.2018 | Manchester City - Crystal Palace
22.12.2018 | West Ham United - Watford
22.12.2018 | Bournemouth - Brighton
22.12.2018 | Chelsea FC - Leicester City
22.12.2018 | Newcastle United - Fulham FC
22.12.2018 | Huddersfield Town - Southampton
22.12.2018 | Cardiff City - Manchester United
23.12.2018 | Everton FC - Tottenham
26.12.2018 | Fulham FC - Wolverhampton
26.12.2018 | Leicester City - Manchester City
26.12.2018 | Liverpool FC - Newcastle United
26.12.2018 | Burnley - Everton FC
26.12.2018 | Tottenham - Bournemouth
26.12.2018 | Manchester United - Huddersfield Town
26.12.2018 | Crystal Palace - Cardiff City
26.12.2018 | Brighton - Arsenal
26.12.2018 | Watford - Chelsea FC
27.12.2018 | Southampton - West Ham United
29.12.2018 | Tottenham - Wolverhampton
29.12.2018 | Brighton - Everton FC
29.12.2018 | Watford - Newcastle United
29.12.2018 | Leicester City - Cardiff City
29.12.2018 | Fulham FC - Huddersfield Town
29.12.2018 | Liverpool FC - Arsenal
30.12.2018 | Crystal Palace - Chelsea FC
30.12.2018 | Southampton - Manchester City
30.12.2018 | Burnley - West Ham United
30.12.2018 | Manchester United - Bournemouth
01.01.2019 | Everton FC - Leicester City
01.01.2019 | Arsenal - Fulham FC
01.01.2019 | Cardiff City - Tottenham
02.01.2019 | Bournemouth - Watford
02.01.2019 | Chelsea FC - Southampton
02.01.2019 | West Ham United - Brighton
02.01.2019 | Wolverhampton - Crystal Palace
02.01.2019 | Huddersfield Town - Burnley
02.01.2019 | Newcastle United - Manchester United
03.01.2019 | Manchester City - Liverpool FC
12.01.2019 | West Ham United - Arsenal
12.01.2019 | Brighton - Liverpool FC
12.01.2019 | Leicester City - Southampton
12.01.2019 | Crystal Palace - Watford
12.01.2019 | Burnley - Fulham FC
12.01.2019 | Cardiff City - Huddersfield Town
12.01.2019 | Chelsea FC - Newcastle United
13.01.2019 | Everton FC - Bournemouth
13.01.2019 | Tottenham - Manchester United
14.01.2019 | Manchester City - Wolverhampton
19.01.2019 | Wolverhampton - Leicester City
19.01.2019 | Watford - Burnley
19.01.2019 | Liverpool FC - Crystal Palace
19.01.2019 | Manchester United - Brighton
19.01.2019 | Bournemouth - West Ham United
19.01.2019 | Southampton - Everton FC
19.01.2019 | Newcastle United - Cardiff City
19.01.2019 | Arsenal - Chelsea FC
20.01.2019 | Huddersfield Town - Manchester City
20.01.2019 | Fulham FC - Tottenham
29.01.2019 | Fulham FC - Brighton
29.01.2019 | Wolverhampton - West Ham United
29.01.2019 | Huddersfield Town - Everton FC
29.01.2019 | Arsenal - Cardiff City
29.01.2019 | Manchester United - Burnley
29.01.2019 | Newcastle United - Manchester City
30.01.2019 | Southampton - Crystal Palace
30.01.2019 | Bournemouth - Chelsea FC
30.01.2019 | Tottenham - Watford
30.01.2019 | Liverpool FC - Leicester City
02.02.2019 | Tottenham - Newcastle United
02.02.2019 | Everton FC - Wolverhampton
02.02.2019 | Brighton - Watford
02.02.2019 | Crystal Palace - Fulham FC
02.02.2019 | Burnley - Southampton
02.02.2019 | Chelsea FC - Huddersfield Town
02.02.2019 | Cardiff City - Bournemouth
03.02.2019 | Leicester City - Manchester United
03.02.2019 | Manchester City - Arsenal
04.02.2019 | West Ham United - Liverpool FC
06.02.2019 | Everton FC - Manchester City
09.02.2019 | Fulham FC - Manchester United
09.02.2019 | Crystal Palace - West Ham United
09.02.2019 | Huddersfield Town - Arsenal
09.02.2019 | Watford - Everton FC
09.02.2019 | Liverpool FC - Bournemouth
09.02.2019 | Southampton - Cardiff City
09.02.2019 | Brighton - Burnley
10.02.2019 | Tottenham - Leicester City
11.02.2019 | Wolverhampton - Newcastle United
22.02.2019 | Cardiff City - Watford
22.02.2019 | West Ham United - Fulham FC
23.02.2019 | Burnley - Tottenham
23.02.2019 | Bournemouth - Wolverhampton
23.02.2019 | Newcastle United - Huddersfield Town
23.02.2019 | Leicester City - Crystal Palace
24.02.2019 | Chelsea FC - Brighton
24.02.2019 | Manchester United - Liverpool FC
24.02.2019 | Arsenal - Southampton
26.02.2019 | Huddersfield Town - Wolverhampton
26.02.2019 | Leicester City - Brighton
26.02.2019 | Cardiff City - Everton FC
26.02.2019 | Newcastle United - Burnley
27.02.2019 | Southampton - Fulham FC
27.02.2019 | Arsenal - Bournemouth
27.02.2019 | Liverpool FC - Watford
27.02.2019 | Crystal Palace - Manchester United
27.02.2019 | Chelsea FC - Tottenham
27.02.2019 | Manchester City - West Ham United
02.03.2019 | Tottenham - Arsenal
02.03.2019 | Bournemouth - Manchester City
02.03.2019 | Burnley - Crystal Palace
02.03.2019 | Manchester United - Southampton
02.03.2019 | Brighton - Huddersfield Town
02.03.2019 | Wolverhampton - Cardiff City
02.03.2019 | West Ham United - Newcastle United
03.03.2019 | Watford - Leicester City
03.03.2019 | Fulham FC - Chelsea FC
03.03.2019 | Everton FC - Liverpool FC
09.03.2019 | Crystal Palace - Brighton
09.03.2019 | Southampton - Tottenham
09.03.2019 | Cardiff City - West Ham United
09.03.2019 | Leicester City - Fulham FC
09.03.2019 | Newcastle United - Everton FC
09.03.2019 | Huddersfield Town - Bournemouth
09.03.2019 | Manchester City - Watford
10.03.2019 | Liverpool FC - Burnley
10.03.2019 | Chelsea FC - Wolverhampton
10.03.2019 | Arsenal - Manchester United
16.03.2019 | Manchester United - Manchester City
16.03.2019 | Burnley - Leicester City
16.03.2019 | Wolverhampton - Arsenal
16.03.2019 | Bournemouth - Newcastle United
16.03.2019 | Watford - Southampton
16.03.2019 | West Ham United - Huddersfield Town
16.03.2019 | Brighton - Cardiff City
17.03.2019 | Tottenham - Crystal Palace
17.03.2019 | Fulham FC - Liverpool FC
17.03.2019 | Everton FC - Chelsea FC
30.03.2019 | Fulham FC - Manchester City
30.03.2019 | Burnley - Wolverhampton
30.03.2019 | Manchester United - Watford
30.03.2019 | Brighton - Southampton
30.03.2019 | Leicester City - Bournemouth
30.03.2019 | Crystal Palace - Huddersfield Town
30.03.2019 | West Ham United - Everton FC
31.03.2019 | Cardiff City - Chelsea FC
31.03.2019 | Liverpool FC - Tottenham
01.04.2019 | Arsenal - Newcastle United
06.04.2019 | Bournemouth - Burnley
06.04.2019 | Newcastle United - Crystal Palace
06.04.2019 | Tottenham - Brighton
06.04.2019 | Huddersfield Town - Leicester City
06.04.2019 | Wolverhampton - Manchester United
06.04.2019 | Chelsea FC - West Ham United
06.04.2019 | Everton FC - Arsenal
06.04.2019 | Southampton - Liverpool FC
06.04.2019 | Watford - Fulham FC
06.04.2019 | Manchester City - Cardiff City
13.04.2019 | Southampton - Wolverhampton
13.04.2019 | Crystal Palace - Manchester City
13.04.2019 | Manchester United - West Ham United
13.04.2019 | Liverpool FC - Chelsea FC
13.04.2019 | Watford - Arsenal
13.04.2019 | Leicester City - Newcastle United
13.04.2019 | Fulham FC - Everton FC
13.04.2019 | Brighton - Bournemouth
13.04.2019 | Tottenham - Huddersfield Town
13.04.2019 | Burnley - Cardiff City
20.04.2019 | Chelsea FC - Burnley
20.04.2019 | Arsenal - Crystal Palace
20.04.2019 | Huddersfield Town - Watford
20.04.2019 | Wolverhampton - Brighton
20.04.2019 | West Ham United - Leicester City
20.04.2019 | Manchester City - Tottenham
20.04.2019 | Everton FC - Manchester United
20.04.2019 | Bournemouth - Fulham FC
20.04.2019 | Cardiff City - Liverpool FC
20.04.2019 | Newcastle United - Southampton
27.04.2019 | Watford - Wolverhampton
27.04.2019 | Burnley - Manchester City
27.04.2019 | Tottenham - West Ham United
27.04.2019 | Manchester United - Chelsea FC
27.04.2019 | Leicester City - Arsenal
27.04.2019 | Brighton - Newcastle United
27.04.2019 | Liverpool FC - Huddersfield Town
27.04.2019 | Southampton - Bournemouth
27.04.2019 | Fulham FC - Cardiff City
27.04.2019 | Crystal Palace - Everton FC
04.05.2019 | Everton FC - Burnley
04.05.2019 | Cardiff City - Crystal Palace
04.05.2019 | Chelsea FC - Watford
04.05.2019 | Arsenal - Brighton
04.05.2019 | Manchester City - Leicester City
04.05.2019 | Bournemouth - Tottenham
04.05.2019 | Huddersfield Town - Manchester United
04.05.2019 | Newcastle United - Liverpool FC
04.05.2019 | Wolverhampton - Fulham FC
04.05.2019 | West Ham United - Southampton
12.05.2019 | Liverpool FC - Wolverhampton
12.05.2019 | Brighton - Manchester City
12.05.2019 | Watford - West Ham United
12.05.2019 | Leicester City - Chelsea FC
12.05.2019 | Burnley - Arsenal
12.05.2019 | Fulham FC - Newcastle United
12.05.2019 | Tottenham - Everton FC
12.05.2019 | Southampton - Huddersfield Town
12.05.2019 | Crystal Palace - Bournemouth
12.05.2019 | Manchester United - Cardiff City
