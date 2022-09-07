Haberler ESPOR 2022 Eylül ayında Xbox'a gelecek yeni oyunlar belli oldu!

Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek oyunlar merakla beklenirken Microsoft listeyi açıkladı. Peki hangi oyunlar hangi tarihlerde Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek? Hangi oyunlar Game Pass'ten kaldırılacak? İşte o tarihler ve oyun listesi...

Microsoft'un PC ve Xbox kullanıcıları için sunduğu Game Pass'e Eylül ayında eklenecek oyunlar ve tarihleri belli oldu. Aylık abonelik sayesinde satın alınmadan oynanan oyunlara yenileri eklenirken, kaldırılacak oyunlar da açıklandı.

EYLÜL AYINDA GAME PASS'E EKLENECEK OYUNLAR

6 Eylül:

* Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder's Edition (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
* Opus Magnum (PC)
* Train Sim World 3 (Konsol ve PC)

13 Eylül:

* Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (PC)
* DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)

14 Eylül:

* You Suck at Parking (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)

15 Eylül:

* Despot's Game (Konsol ve PC)
* Metal: Hellsinger (PC ve Xbox Series X|S)

15 EYLÜL'DE GAME PASS'TEN KALDIRILACAK OYUNLAR

* A Plague Tale: Innocence (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC)
* Aragami 2 (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC)
* Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC)
* Craftopia (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC)
* Final Fantasy XIII (Konsol ve PC)
* Flynn: Son of Crimson (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC)
* I Am Fish (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC)
* Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC)
* Mighty Goose (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC)
* SkateBird (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC)
* The Artful Escape (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC)

