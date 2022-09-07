2022 Eylül ayında Xbox'a gelecek yeni oyunlar belli oldu!

Microsoft'un PC ve Xbox kullanıcıları için sunduğu Game Pass'e Eylül ayında eklenecek oyunlar ve tarihleri belli oldu. Aylık abonelik sayesinde satın alınmadan oynanan oyunlara yenileri eklenirken, kaldırılacak oyunlar da açıklandı.

EYLÜL AYINDA GAME PASS'E EKLENECEK OYUNLAR

6 Eylül:

* Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder's Edition (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)

* Opus Magnum (PC)

* Train Sim World 3 (Konsol ve PC)

13 Eylül:

* Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (PC)

* DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)

14 Eylül:

* You Suck at Parking (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)

15 Eylül:

* Despot's Game (Konsol ve PC)

* Metal: Hellsinger (PC ve Xbox Series X|S)

15 EYLÜL'DE GAME PASS'TEN KALDIRILACAK OYUNLAR

* A Plague Tale: Innocence (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC)

* Aragami 2 (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC)

* Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC)

* Craftopia (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC)

* Final Fantasy XIII (Konsol ve PC)

* Flynn: Son of Crimson (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC)

* I Am Fish (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC)

* Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC)

* Mighty Goose (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC)

* SkateBird (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC)

* The Artful Escape (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC)