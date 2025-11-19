European giants are interested in Christ Inao Oulai!

CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
Trabzonspor's 19-year-old star Christ Inao Oulai, has caught the attention of two major European clubs with his talent and potential.

Trabzonspor Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 19 Kasım 2025 Çarşamba 10:20
Christ Inao Oulai, the 19-year-old central midfielder signed by Trabzonspor during the summer transfer window, continues to shine with his performance and potential. A surprising transfer development has emerged regarding the young Ivory Coast player, whose pace and dribbling skills are particularly noteworthy. Sportal reported that Bayern Munich and Manchester City are seriously interested in Christ Inao Oulai.

Oulai has played a total of 493 minutes in six Süper Lig matches this season, scored once and providing the decisive pass twice.

