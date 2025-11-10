CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
Ziraat Türkiye Kupası
Haberler Trabzonspor Trabzonspor to make a new signing! Yari Verschaeren...

Trabzonspor to make a new signing! Yari Verschaeren...

Trabzonspor, eager to strengthen its squad during the transfer window, is closely monitoring Yari Verschaeren.

Trabzonspor Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 10 Kasım 2025 Pazartesi 09:32
Trabzonspor to make a new signing! Yari Verschaeren...

Trabzonspor, planning to strengthen its squad during the Süper Lig mid-season transfer window, is on Anderlecht's list of 24-year-old midfielder Yari Verschaeren. The maroon-and-blues, eager to acquire their midfield, will make a move in January. Belgian team Anderlecht's progress will end at the end of the season. Verschaeren's prospects for a new club have been warmly welcomed, and he is reportedly open to a transfer offer.

A VERSATILE FOOTBALL PLAYER

Yari Verschaeren is a versatile midfielder. Playing at number 6 or 8, the 24-year-old Belgian star can also play on the wings. Verschaeren is ambidextrous and adept at handling the ball.


