Onuachu and Onana make their mark on Trabzonspor!

Trabzonspor has accumulated 11 points in the 6 matches played so far in the Trendyol Super League, with 3 wins, 2 draws, and 1 loss. After Ugurcan Cakir, who guarded the burgundy-blue team's goal for the first 4 weeks, transferred to Galatasaray, the Black Sea giants entrusted the goal to Andre Onana, whom they loaned from Manchester United. Despite conceding one goal each in the Fenerbahce and Gaziantep FK matches, the 29-year-old Cameroonian goalkeeper, who radiates confidence, directly contributed to earning a point in the Gaziantep FK test with his assist to Paul Onuachu.

KING OF THE ATTACK: ONUACHU

Nigerian player Onuachu, who delivered a significant performance by scoring 15 goals in 21 matches while on loan, continues where he left off this season for the burgundy-blue team. The 2.01-meter-tall tower has so far shaken the nets 3 times this season in matches against Kocaelispor, Samsunspor, and Gaziantep FK. The Nigerian footballer has scored 20 goals in 31 official appearances for the burgundy-blue club to date. Onuachu's continued goal-scoring has also given coach Fatih Tekke hope for the future. The 31-year-old forward draws attention with his extremely eager/hungry playing style.