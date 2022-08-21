Haberler Trabzonspor Antalyaspor win 7-goal thriller against Trabzonspor

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor prevailed at home against reigning Turkish football champions Trabzonspor 5-2 in a Saturday Spor Toto Super Lig match.

21 Ağustos 2022 Pazar
Brazilian midfielder Fernando scored outside the penalty area to give a 1-0 lead to Antalyaspor in minute 14 at Corendon Airlines Park Antalya.

Before the break, US forward Haji Wright was brought down in the box, awarding Antalyaspor a penalty kick.

Wright scored from the white spot to make it 2-0.

Trabzonspor's North Macedonian midfielder Enis Bardhi scored a low shot goal to make it 1-2 in injury time of the first half.

Bardhi leveled in the 73rd minute, scoring in the penalty area.

Eight minutes later, Antalyaspor's Gokdeniz Bayrakdar gave a 3-2 lead to his club. Wright carried the ball to the penalty box on a counter-attack but Bayrakdar scored an open goal.

Trabzonspor took risks as they had a few men in their defense. Bayrakdar finished in the area after a through ball.

Wright added another goal after a solo effort for the victory.

It was a big loss for the 2022 Super Lig winners.

Third-place Antalyaspor have six points in three matches.

Trabzonspor are sixth. They also racked up six points in the 2022-23 Super Lig.

In Friday's match, Galatasaray toppled recently promoted HangiKredi Umraniyespor 1-0 as French forward Bafetimbi Gomis rescued the Lions, scoring the winning goal in the 86th minute at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

Galatasaray is fifth as they have six points in the league led by Gaziantep FK, who bagged seven points.

Umraniyespor have one point and are in the 14th position.

