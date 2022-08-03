Trabzonspor to battle Copenhagen for Champions League berth

Trabzonspor will take on Danish club FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League playoff round.

The draw for the playoff stage was held in Nyon, Switzerland on Tuesday.

The first leg will be played at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium on Aug. 16 or 17, with the second leg at Trabzonspor's home ground on Aug. 23 or 24.

Trabzonspor are in the race for a Champions League spot after being crowned last season's Turkish Super Lig champions, their first title in 38 years.

The winners of the playoffs will progress to the Champions League group stage, while the losing sides will move into the Europa League groups.

Playoff draw

-Champions path

Qarabag / Ferencvaros vs Sheriff / Viktoria Plzen

Bodo Glimt / Zalgiris Vilnius vs Ludogorets / Dinamo Zagreb

Maccabi Haifa / Apollon Limassol ﻿vs Crvena zvezda / Pyunik

Copenhagen vs Trabzonspor

-League path

Dinamo Kyiv / Sturm Graz vs Benfica / Midtjylland

Union Saint-Gilloise / Rangers vs Monaco / PSV Eindhoven