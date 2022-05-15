Haberler Trabzonspor Trabzonspor celebrate Turkish league title in grand style, fans escort team ship to hail champions

The 2021-22 Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig champions Trabzonspor celebrated their domestic success in a majestic style as ecstatic fans in their hometown escorted the team ship on the Black Sea on Saturday.

15 Mayıs 2022
Trabzonspor players and head coach Abdullah Avci were on the vessel and were hailed by club fans cheering for the Turkish champions and torching fireworks to enjoy their team's victory.

Once on land at Trabzon Port, the team boarded an open-top bus.

Surrounded by a convoy, they arrived at the Medical Park Stadium, with tens of thousands flocking to the football venue to celebrate the title.

Fans at the Medical Park Stadium partied, sang, and chanted, raising their hands with light beaming from their mobile phones.

Enjoying the revelry, the team players were called one-by-one to a special platform on the stadium's pitch to lift this season's Super Lig trophy.

Trabzonspor have awaited the Turkish league title for 38 years. On April 30, the Black Sea club secured it with three weeks to spare.

Last weekend, thousands of Trabzonspor fans gathered at a party in Istanbul's Yenikapi district, where singers took to the stage. It also featured a live DJ performance and a fireworks show.

On Saturday, they went on their celebration but this time, it was at their home ground.

Meanwhile, FIFA tweeted about Trabzonspor's championship flotilla to show how they celebrated the Turkish title.

Fans commemorate deceased Turkish player

Separately, Trabzonspor fans commemorated Ahmet Calik, a former Turkish player, who was killed in a road accident in January.

Trabzonspor fans at the stadium honored him with applause.

The 2021-22 season was previously dedicated to him after his death. The Turkish football body, TFF, dedicates every season to a Turkish football figure.

Former Genclerbirligi and Galatasaray defender Calik was 27.

He was a two-time Turkish champion with Galatasaray in 2018 and 2019.

Calik last played for Super Lig club Ittifak Holding Konyaspor.

A Trabzonspor midfielder, Dorukhan Tokoz, who is also a friend of Calik, wore the 27-year-old's jersey in his memory during the team's title celebration.



