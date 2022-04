Turkish Super Lig leaders Trabzonspor were held to a 1-1 draw over VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk on Friday.

Lucas Biglia scored the opener for the visitors in the first-half stoppage time at the Medical Park Stadium.

Vitor Hugo scored the equalizer in the 58th minute, with the game ending 1-1 in Trabzon.

Trabzonspor now lead Super Lig with 73 points, 14 points ahead of the second-placed Fenerbahce with a match in hand.

Karagumruk ranked tenth after raising their point total to 47.