Trabzonspor move one step closer to Turkish Super Lig title with comeback victory against Kayserispor

First-half goals by Mario Gavranovic and Mame Thiam gave the visitors a 2-0 lead at Medical Park.

League leaders Trabzonspor tied the match thanks to goals by Edin Visca and Djaniny in the first 14 minutes of the second half.

Trabzonspor sealed the comeback win after Anthony Nwakaeme converted a penalty in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

Having collected 66 points, Trabzonspor extended their lead at the top of the league to 17 points with 11 matches remaining.

With one match in hand, Ittifak Holding Konyaspor are in second with 49 points.

In another Super Lig clash, fourth-placed Adana Demirspor were held to a goalless draw against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor at home.