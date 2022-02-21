Leaders Trabzonspor cruise past Alanyaspor 4-0 in Super Lig

Spor Toto Super Lig leaders Trabzonspor beat Aytemiz Alanyaspor 4-0 in an away match Sunday.

Visitors Trabzonspor finished the job early, scoring all four goals in the first half.

Nigerian winger Anthony Nwakaeme scored the opening goal in the fifth minute at Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium.

Nwakaeme doubled the lead for Trabzonspor in the 26th minute, making a close range finish after a rebound by Alanyaspor goalkeeper Jose Marafona.

In the 36th minute, Trabzonspor's Danish forward Andreas Cornelius made a solo effort to score from a narrow angle in the box, with the Black Sea club extending their lead to three goals.

Three minutes later, Turkish midfielder Dorukhan Tokoz scored the fourth goal via a header in the area.

In the 65th minute, Alanyaspor were awarded a penalty when Daniel Candeias was tripped by Trabzonspor's Ahmetcan Kaplan in the box.

Wilson Eduardo took the penalty, but it was saved by Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.

Trabzonspor, who sealed their fourth consecutive win, are leading the Super Lig with 63 points in 26 matches.

They will play 12 more matches to conclude the 2021-22 season on May 22.

Their nearest opponents in the league standings, Ittifak Holding Konyaspor, have racked up 49 points in 25 matches.

Alanyaspor are seventh in the league. The club from the Turkish Mediterranean have 40 points.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce toppled Atakas Hatayspor 2-0 in Istanbul.

Fenerbahce forward Serdar Dursun converted two penalties successfully in the second half for a home win.

The Yellow Canaries climbed to fifth place with 43 points.

Hatayspor collected 39 points to come eighth in standings.

Sunday's results:

Gaziantep FK - Adana Demirspor: 0-3

Aytemiz Alanyaspor - Trabzonspor: 0-4

VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk - Demir Grup Sivasspor: 1-0

Fenerbahce - Atakas Hatayspor: 2-0

Monday's fixture:

Goztepe - Galatasaray