Cornelius' close-range finish in the 23rd minute gave Super Lig leaders a 1-0 home victory over Yeni Malatyaspor at Medical Park Stadium.

The Black Sea club increased their points to 49 as they are 10 points ahead of second-place Ittifak Holding Konyaspor in 20 games.

Yeni Malatyaspor remained at the bottom of the standings with 15 points.