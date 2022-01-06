Trabzonspor sign Bosnian winger Visca from Basaksehir

All parties, Basaksehir, Trabzonspor, and Visca, joined a news conference about the player's move to his new club.

Visca said he is very excited and happy to join Trabzonspor and thanked Basaksehir President Goksel Gumusdag for letting him go and some good souvenirs such as the 2020 Turkish Super Lig title.

Basaksehir were the 2020 Turkish champions, which was the Istanbul club's first-ever major title. And Visca was part of this historic success.

"I want to win the Turkish league title again and play in the UEFA Champions League," Visca said, adding that it is not easy to leave Basaksehir.

The 31-year-old played for Basaksehir for nearly 11 years.

One of the Turkish Super Lig veterans, Visca amassed 398 appearances to score 110 goals for Basaksehir since 2011 summer.

He also produced 118 assists for the Istanbul club.

Meanwhile, Basaksehir chair Gumusdag said they have talked with Trabzonspor for two months to finalize the deal and thanked Visca for his contributions for almost 11 years, including the 2020 Super Lig victory.

Gumusdag also praised the Bosnian player as he was one of the main pillars of Basaksehir, and wished him good luck and success at Trabzonspor.

Trabzonspor chair Ahmet Agaoglu also confirmed Visca's arrival to the Black Sea club.

He said Trabzonspor manager Abdullah Avci wanted his former player Visca to join the team so much.

"Edin will undergo medical checks tomorrow (Thursday). After that he will sign the contract," Agaoglu added and welcomed Visca.

Then, Trabzonspor said on Borsa Istanbul that they agreed with Visca for three and half years, and will pay €4.3 million or $4.8 million transfer fee for Basaksehir.

Additionally, Basaksehir bid farewell to Visca in an emotional video on Twitter and thanked the Bosnian international for his service.