Trabzonspor settle for 2-2 draw against Konyaspor

The Black Sea Storm took an early lead with Andreas Cornelius' goal in the 1st minute, but things started to turn sour as Trabzonspor defender Vitor Hugo was shown a red card in the 8th minute.

Endri Cekici of Konyaspor equalized the score in the 20th minute against 10-men Trabzonspor, and the first half ended 1-1.

Cekici scored another one in the 46th minute, and Konyaspor took the lead 2-1.

Trabzonspor were able to get the draw with Konyaspor's Amir Hadziahmetovic's own goal in the 76th minute, and the game ended 2-2.

In case of a win, Trabzonspor could have taken the top spot in the league as current leaders Besiktas also settled for a 3-3 draw against Adana Demirspor on Tuesday.

At the end of Week 6, Besiktas lead with 14 points, while Trabzonspor are just behind, also having 14 points.

RESULTS

VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk 0-0 Fraport TAV Antalyaspor

Caykur Rizespor 1-2 Altay

Besiktas 3-3 Adana Demirspor

Oznur Kablo Yeni Malatyaspor 0-1 Demir Grup Sivasspor</p>

Gaziantep 1-0 Medipol Basaksehir

Yukatel Kayserispor 3-0 Galatasaray

Goztepe 0-2 Atakas Hatayspor

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor 2-2 Trabzonspor

Aytemiz Alanyaspor 2-0 Kasimpasa

Fenerbahce 2-1 GZT Giresunspor