Haberler Trabzonspor Turkey's Trabzonspor sign Slovakian midfielder Hamsik

Turkey's sign Slovakian midfielder Hamsik

Turkish football club on Tuesday signed Slovakian midfielder for two years, the Super Lig side said in a statement.

Trabzonspor Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 10 Haziran 2021 Perşembe 10:17
Turkey's Trabzonspor sign Slovakian midfielder Hamsik

The 33-year-old will be paid €1.5 million ($1.8 million) for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 football seasons each.

He will also get €700,000 ($850,000) signing bonus for each season.

put a video on Twitter to announce their new signing. Hamsik, wearing a gladiator helmet and the team's classic striped shirt, is walking toward the pitch with a football in his hand.

He has also played for Italy's Brescia and , China's Dalian Professional and Swedish club Goteborg.

He spent most of his time at Napoli (2007-2019), scoring 121 goals and producing 100 assists in 520 appearances. He won two Italian Cups and one Italian Super Cup with the Naples team.

The Slovakian national team regular with 26 goals in 126 international caps will represent his nation in the UEFA EURO 2020, set to begin on .



SON DAKİKA