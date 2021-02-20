Haberler Trabzonspor Trabzonspor beat Basaksehir, pursue title quest

A title-pursuing team defeated a Basaksehir squad that is having a tough time in the Turkish top football division with a 1-0 score on Friday evening.

The winning goal for came by their right-winger Yusuf Sari, who scored just two minutes after being subbed in.

For the first time in 17 years, Trabzonspor are having a 7-match winning streak in the league. They are now only three points behind the leaders pack that consists of , Besiktas and Fenerbahce, all have 51 points.

During their seven-game winning stretch, Trabzonspor beat , Genclerbirligi, Besiktas, , , and Basaksehir. They are now also having a 10-game unbeaten run.

On the other hand, reigning champions Basaksehir are having a tough time in the league, they are now winless in the last eight games.

During the stoppage time of the match, Brazilian defender was shown a red card, leaving his team with 10-man on the pitch.

Basaksehir collected only 24 points in 25 matches, they are currently in 18th place.



