Trabzonspor beat Basaksehir, pursue title quest

The winning goal for Trabzonspor came by their right-winger Yusuf Sari, who scored just two minutes after being subbed in.

For the first time in 17 years, Trabzonspor are having a 7-match winning streak in the league. They are now only three points behind the leaders pack that consists of Galatasaray, Besiktas and Fenerbahce, all have 51 points.

During their seven-game winning stretch, Trabzonspor beat Konyaspsor, Genclerbirligi, Besiktas, Denizlispor, Yeni Malatyaspor, Gaziantep and Basaksehir. They are now also having a 10-game unbeaten run.

On the other hand, reigning champions Basaksehir are having a tough time in the league, they are now winless in the last eight games.

During the stoppage time of the match, Brazilian defender Rafael was shown a red card, leaving his team with 10-man on the pitch.

Basaksehir collected only 24 points in 25 matches, they are currently in 18th place.