Trabzonspor win 2020 Turkish Super Cup

Black Sea club Trabzonspor broke the deadlock in the early minutes of the second half as forward Jorge Djaniny from Cape Verde scored with a header. He took advantage from Basaksehir defender Ponck's mistake.

In the 56th minute, Basaksehir were awarded penalty after Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review as Trabzonspor's Edgar Ie handballed in the penalty box.

Demba Ba converted the penalty successfully to level the game.

In the 74th minute, Basaksehir were down to 10 men as Moldovan defender Alexandru Epureanu was shown his second yellow card after a foul.

Trabzonspor scored the winning goal on a quick counter attack in the 85th minute. Ghanaian winger Caleb Ekuban dribbled past Basaksehir goalkeeper Mert Gunok to score the late winner.

Trabzonspor secured the 2-1 victory to earn the Super Cup.

The Black Sea club did the double as Trabzonspor previously won the 2020 Turkish Cup in July.