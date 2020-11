Lewis Baker's powerful free kick in first half stoppage time gave Trabzonspor an away win at Eryaman Stadium.

In the stoppage time of the match, Trabzonspor were left with 10 men after Joao Pereira was sent off. Trabzonspor sealed their first away victory this season in the league, increasing points to 12.

Ankaragucu currently sit bottom of the table with two points without any win.