Beşikaş appoints Mr. Ajax as scout

Highly experienced scout will look for any talented youth and lead them to the Black Eagles.

Beşiktaş Club Football Branch Executive Erdal Torunoğulları is the one to seal the deal with Sjaak .Swart, after holding a meeting with Mr. Ajax in Netherlands couple of days ago.

"Sjaak Seaart aka M. Ajax... We had a deep conversation about football. It was a delight to listen to his experience that comes with his 81 years and his innovative ideas." Torunoğulları said.

Swaart, who will make sweeps for talented younglings will also be responsible for handing reports to head coach, Abdullah Avcı.