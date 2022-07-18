Jasper Philipsen 'finally' gets his Tour de France stage win

Jasper Philipsen of Belgium Sunday won stage 15 of the Tour de France.

Team Alpecin-Deceuninck rider managed to sprint away from Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) on the 202.5-km (125-mile) stage from Rodez to Carcassonne.

"After eight top 3 in sprint stages of the Tour de France, Jasper Philipsen, 24, claimed his maiden victory in the race he discovered as the youngest rider in Brussels for the Grand Depart in 2019," Tour de France said in a statement.

"Philipsen is the youngest Belgian stage winner since Tom Boonen at Angers in 2004. Mads Pedersen rounded out the stage podium while Jonas Vingegaard retained the yellow jersey after losing two important team-mates for the coming mountains: Primoz Roglic and Steven Kruijswijk," it added.

Philipsen's win on Sunday was also the first stage win for his Team Alpecin-Deceuninck.

Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard from Jumbo-Visma leads the general classification 02'22" ahead of two-time Tour winner Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates.

With a rest day on Monday, stage 16 of the race will be run from Carcassonne to Foix on Tuesday on a 178.5-km (110 miles) route as the tour heads into the Pyrenees.

The Tour de France will end in Paris on July 24.