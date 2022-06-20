Haberler Other Czech Republic win Men's Volleyball European Golden League 2022, beating Türkiye 3-1

The Czech Republic won the CEV Men's Volleyball European Golden League 2022 on Sunday by beating Türkiye 3-1 in the final.

The Czech Republic won the CEV Men's Volleyball European Golden League 2022 on Sunday by beating Türkiye 3-1 in the final.

The Czechs won gold medal by beating the Crescent Stars with sets of 25-21, 25-22, 21-25 and 27-25.

Jan Galabov led his team to their second Golden League title with 21 points.

Separately, Croatia beat Ukraine 3-2 and won a bronze medal in the third-place game Sunday.

After bagging a silver medal, the Red Whites, who won the title twice in 2019 and 2021, are still the most successful team in the organization's history with a total of seven medals.



