Valtteri Bottas to start from pole position in Turkish Grand Prix

With over 58 laps, the Turkish Grand Prix was held on Saturday at Intercity Istanbul Park on a 5.3-kilometer (3.3 miles) track.

Lewis Hamilton, who delivered the fastest lap ever seen at Istanbul Park, finished first in qualifying with a time of 1:22.868 but will start in P11 due to an engine penalty in Istanbul.

Bottas trailed 0.13 seconds behind Hamilton, whereas Max Verstappen came third, 0.328 seconds behind the British driver.

"Yeah, it was a good quali. Not easy conditions, especially Q1 it was bit on the edge with the damp parts," Bottas said in an interview after the qualifying session.

"Lewis with his penalty, that's the minimum penalty he can have, I'm on pole, so that should be good," he added.

Raikkonen, Vettel eliminated in qualifying sessions

A total of 10 drivers were eliminated from qualifying sessions one and two in the Turkish GP.

Daniel Ricciardo, Nicholas Latifi, Antonio Giovinazzi, Kimi Raikkonen, and Nikita Mazepin were out in the Stage 1 qualifying, while Sebastian Vettel, Esteban Ocon, George Russell, Mick Schumacher, and Carlos Sainz were eliminated during the second qualifying session.

The 16th race of this season will take place 3.00 p.m. local time (1200 GMT) at the Intercity Istanbul Park circuit on Sunday.

Qualifying results: