Fury stuns Wilder to claim heavyweight title - Son dakika Other haberleri - Fotomaç
23 Şubat 2020, Pazar
CANLI ENGLISH BUGÜNKÜ FOTOMAÇ
Haberler Other Fury stuns Wilder to claim heavyweight title

Fury stuns Wilder to claim heavyweight title

Fury stuns Wilder to claim heavyweight title

British boxer ends American opponent's 5-year reign as heavyweight champion.

British boxer Tyson Fury ended 's five-year reign as () heavyweight world champion with a stunning performance in on Saturday night.

Fury, known as the Gypsy King, dominated his American opponent throughout the match, flooring Wilder in the third and fifth rounds of a thrilling fight.

The match ended midway through the seventh round as Wilder's corner threw in the towel to end the former champion's ordeal.

Saturday's encounter was a rematch of Fury and Wilder's epic 2018 showdown that ended in a split draw after 12 rounds.

This was Wilder's 11th time defending the WBC crown and Fury, 31, handed him his first career defeat after 44 fights.

Speaking after the fight, the new WBC heavyweight champion lauded Wilder as a "warrior."

"A big shout out to Deontay Wilder. He came here tonight and he manned up and he really did show the heart of a champion … He is a warrior. He will be back. He will be champion again," said Fury, who now has 30 career wins with 21 knockouts.

"But I will say, the king has returned to the top of the throne!"

Wilder acknowledged that the best man won but vowed to make a stronger comeback.

"Things like this happen. The best man won tonight … Even the greatest have lost and came back … we'll come back stronger next time around," he said.

  1. 23.02.2020
YORUMLAR yorum yapıldı
haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

Fury stuns Wilder to claim heavyweight title haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)

habere yorum yaz! haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.


Turkuvaz olarak kişisel verilerinizi işliyor, aynı zamanda kanunlarda öngörülen teknik ve idari tedbirleri alarak bu verilerinizin korunması için elimizden gelen tüm çabayı gösteriyoruz. İşlenen kişisel verilerinize ilişkin aydınlatma metnine veri politikası sayfasını ziyaret ederek ulaşabilirsiniz.
BİZE ULAŞIN