Ex-coach accused in French figure skating scandal
After former world champion medalist puts forth allegations of sexual abuse, others follow.
Paris prosecutors announced Tuesday they opened an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse and possible rape of several former figure skaters when they were minors.
In her autobiography, Un Si Long Silence, former pairs figure skater Sarah Abitbol accused her former coach Gilles Beyer last week of sexual abuse between the ages of 15 and 17.
"He started to do horrible things leading to sexual abuse and I was raped at 15," she said in an interview with L'Obs magazine. "He was so legitimate! My mom always said he was brilliant."
Beyer was prominent in the sport from an early age. At 32, he was managing French teams as well as running The Flying French skating club at the Palais Ominsports de Paris-Bercy -- now the AccorHotels Arena.
Beyer came forth with his own a statement last Friday, admitting, "I acknowledge having had intimate relationships with her. I am aware that given my duties and her age at the time, these relationships were inappropriate."
But Abitbol, 44, is not alone in her claims. Three former skaters have also accused Beyer and two other coaches, Jean-Roland Racle and Michel Lotz, of similar offenses when they were minors.
Lotz has not commented. Racle denied the allegations.
Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said the investigation "will endeavor to identify any other victims who may have suffered, in the context described, offenses of the same nature."
"The words of the victims must be heard," Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu said in a statement. "The weight of the facts and their continuation over time illustrate that a general dysfunction exists within the federation," she added.
Maracineanu demanded the resignation of Didier Gailhaguet, president of the French Ice Sports Federation, in light of the scandal.
-
