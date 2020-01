Turkey's Ozgen eliminated from Australian Open quals

Turkish tennis player Pemra Ozgen was eliminated in the first qualifying round of the 2020 Australian Open on Tuesday.

Spain's Aliona Bolsova defeated Ozgen 6-2, 6-3 in women's singles.

Basak Eraydin, another Turkish tennis player joining the qualifiers, will compete for the second time, facing off against the U.S.' Varvara Lepchenko on Wednesday.

The qualifying rounds are taking place between Jan. 14-18 while the tournament will be held in Melbourne from Jan. 20 to Feb. 2.