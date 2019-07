Turkey's Razgatlioglu to race in Japan

Turkish motorcyclist Toprak Razgatlioglu will race in the 2019 FIM World Endurance Championship final on Sunday in Japan.

Razgatlioglu will become the first Turkish rider to race in the Suzuka 8 Hours, the Turkish Motorcycling Federation said on Tuesday.

The Suzuka 8 Hours is a motorcycle endurance race held each year in Suzuka, Japan since 1978.

British riders Jonathan Rea and Leon Haslam will be Toprak's teammates on the Kawasaki Racing Team for the competition.

Toprak will participate in the test tour with the Kawasaki ZX-10RR motorcycle on Wednesday and Thursday and is set to face the qualifying on Friday.

The qualifying stage will determine the positions of the racers for Sunday's final.

The 42nd edition of the Suzuka 8 Hours will take place at the Suzuka Circuit on Sunday, July 28.