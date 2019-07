Turkey beat China in Nations League

Turkey's national women's volleyball team beat Olympic champions China 3-1 in FIVB Volleyball Nations League final round on Wednesday.

In the first game of Group A, Turkey led the first two sets, 25-22 and 25-19 against China in Nanjing.

Host team China won the third set 25-22.

Turkey led the fourth set 25-22, winning the game 3-1.

Turkey will face Italy in the second match of Group A on Thursday.

In Nations League final round, six nations play in two groups to reach the last-four.

Turkey, China and Italy compete in Group A.



Group B includes United States, Brazil and Poland.

The best two teams in each group will qualify for the semi-finals.