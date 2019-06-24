Barty becomes new No.1 in women's tennis - Son dakika Other haberleri - Fotomaç
24 Haziran 2019, Pazartesi
CANLI ENGLISH BUGÜNKÜ FOTOMAÇ
Haberler Other Haberleri Barty becomes new No.1 in women's tennis

Barty becomes new No.1 in women's tennis

Barty becomes new No.1 in women's tennis

winner in women's, secures world number one spot over 's win in Birmingham.

Australian tennis player became the world's number 1 in the Women's Tennis Association () rankings over 's victory in UK's Birmingham.

Barty topped the women's rankings in the globe, beating her German opponent Julia Gorges 2-0 to win the title on Sunday.

The () winner Barty, 23, beat Gorges 6-3 and 7-5 to claim the Birmingham Classic trophy.

"By lifting her sixth career WTA singles title at the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham, Australia's Ashleigh Barty will become the new WTA World No.1 when the rankings are released on Monday, June 24," WTA said on website.

Barty has ended Japanese athlete Naomi Osaka's lead and became the world's new number one in tennis.

  1. 24.06.2019
YORUMLAR yorum yapıldı
haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

Barty becomes new No.1 in women's tennis haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)

habere yorum yaz! haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.


Turkuvaz olarak kişisel verilerinizi işliyor, aynı zamanda kanunlarda öngörülen teknik ve idari tedbirleri alarak bu verilerinizin korunması için elimizden gelen tüm çabayı gösteriyoruz. İşlenen kişisel verilerinize ilişkin aydınlatma metnine veri politikası sayfasını ziyaret ederek ulaşabilirsiniz.
BİZE ULAŞIN