Barty becomes new No.1 in women's tennis
2019 French Open winner in women's, Ashleigh Barty secures world number one spot over Sunday's win in Birmingham.
Australian tennis player Ashleigh Barty became the world's number 1 in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings over Sunday's victory in UK's Birmingham.
Barty topped the women's rankings in the globe, beating her German opponent Julia Gorges 2-0 to win the Birmingham Classic title on Sunday.
The 2019 French Open (Roland Garros) winner Barty, 23, beat Gorges 6-3 and 7-5 to claim the Birmingham Classic trophy.
"By lifting her sixth career WTA singles title at the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham, Australia's Ashleigh Barty will become the new WTA World No.1 when the rankings are released on Monday, June 24," WTA said on website.
Barty has ended Japanese athlete Naomi Osaka's lead and became the world's new number one in tennis.
24.06.2019
