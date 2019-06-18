Istanbul to host cross-continental swim race in July - Son dakika Other haberleri - Fotomaç
Istanbul to host cross-continental swim race in July

2,400 athletes from 52 countries expected to swim across .

A cross-continental swimming race across the will be held on 21.

Some 2,400 swimmers from 52 countries will 31st edition of Samsung Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swimming Race.

The race will start in Kanlica neighborhood on the Asian side of Istanbul and end at Kurucesme on the European side, covering a distance of 6.5 kilometers (4 miles).

Swimmers from Russia, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Oman, , Peru and the Philippines are expected to participate in the competition.

Marcos Diaz, who become the first athlete crossing five continents by swimming in 2009, will also participate in the race.

The popularity of the race can be gauged from the fact that the quota for 1,200 foreign swimmers filled in 28 minutes.

