Turkish sprinter wins silver in Diamond League

Turkish sprinter Ramil Guliyev won a silver medal in an elite track and field competition organized by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) on Sunday.

In the sixth IAAF Diamond League meeting of this season, the 29-year-old athlete ended the competition in the second spot with a time of 20.28 seconds in the men's 200-meter final held in Rabat, the Moroccan capital.

His Canadian opponent, Andre de Grasse won the gold medal with a time of 20.19 seconds.

Meanwhile, Alex Quinonez from Ecuador came third, tallying a time of 20.30 seconds.

World and European champion Ramil Guliyev remains in the leading position in the Diamond League with 27 points.