Mercedes driver Bottas wins season opening
17 Mart 2019, Pazar
CANLI ENGLISH BUGÜNKÜ FOTOMAÇ
Haberler Other Haberleri Mercedes driver Bottas wins season opening

Mercedes driver Bottas wins season opening

Mercedes driver Bottas wins season opening

Finnish driver Bottas wins Australian , first race of this season

Mercedes driver won the Australian in the Formula 1 World Championship season opening on Sunday.
Having started Sunday's race in the second spot, the Finish driver left behind his teammate on pole.
Leading the race from the beginning to the end, Bottas claimed victory finishing in one hour, 25 minutes and 27 seconds.
Hamilton came second, finishing the race 20.8 seconds behind Bottas.
-Honda's Dutch driver finished the Grand Prix in third place.
This victory in Melbourne is the' fourth win of Bottas' career.
The next race of this season will be held in Bahrain on March 31.
Top 10 drivers in Australian Grand Prix:

1. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull-Honda)

4. (Ferrari)

5. (Ferrari)

6. (Haas-Ferrari)

7. Nico Hulkenberg (Renault)

8. Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo-Ferrari)

9. Lance Stroll (Racing Point-Mercedes)
10. Daniil Kvyat (Toro Rosso-Honda)

2019 Driver Standings:
1. Valtteri Bottas (Finland): 26 points

2. Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain): 18

3. Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 15

4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany): 12

5. Charles Leclerc (Monaco): 10
2019 Constructor Standings:
1. Mercedes: 44 points

2. Ferrari: 22

3. Red Bull: 15

4. Haas: 8

5. Renault: 6

  1. 17.03.2019
YORUMLAR yorum yapıldı
haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

Mercedes driver Bottas wins season opening haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)

habere yorum yaz! haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.

BİZE ULAŞIN