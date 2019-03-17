Mercedes driver Bottas wins season opening

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas won the Australian Grand Prix in the Formula 1 World Championship season opening on Sunday.

Having started Sunday's race in the second spot, the Finish driver left behind his teammate Lewis Hamilton on pole.

Leading the race from the beginning to the end, Bottas claimed victory finishing in one hour, 25 minutes and 27 seconds.

Hamilton came second, finishing the race 20.8 seconds behind Bottas.

Red Bull-Honda's Dutch driver Max Verstappen finished the Grand Prix in third place.

This victory in Melbourne is the' fourth win of Bottas' career.

The next race of this season will be held in Bahrain on March 31.

Top 10 drivers in Australian Grand Prix:



1. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)



2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)



3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull-Honda)



4. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)



5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)



6. Kevin Magnussen (Haas-Ferrari)



7. Nico Hulkenberg (Renault)



8. Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo-Ferrari)



9. Lance Stroll (Racing Point-Mercedes)

10. Daniil Kvyat (Toro Rosso-Honda)



2019 Driver Standings:

1. Valtteri Bottas (Finland): 26 points



2. Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain): 18



3. Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 15



4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany): 12



5. Charles Leclerc (Monaco): 10

2019 Constructor Standings:

1. Mercedes: 44 points



2. Ferrari: 22



3. Red Bull: 15



4. Haas: 8



5. Renault: 6